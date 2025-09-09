'I climbed for the third time and jumped' - Woman, 23, who survived suicide attempt on how her life is full of hope

Rebecca Grinty was scared of medication, scared of weight gain before she jumped (Cover Images)

On an April night in 2024, Rebecca Ginty climbed a bridge twice. The third time she jumped. The fall was catastrophic but she survived, waking up in ICU with a shattered pelvis, femur, elbow and jaw.

“I was in shock at what I’d done to myself,” the 23-year-old says. “Depression had almost taken my life. It got to a stage where I could not wash myself or get out of bed. I closed the curtains in the morning and drank in my room for nine months.

“I was suffocating. I didn’t know what to do anymore so I planned to leave this earth. One night I walked to a bridge and I climbed it twice or three times hoping somebody would intervene. I climbed the third time, heartbroken, and jumped.”

Rebecca, from Achill, Co Mayo, Ireland, spent a week in intensive care before being transferred to a trauma hospital in Dublin, where surgeons and nurses fought to rebuild her broken body.

“I wouldn’t be here today without the dedicated team of healthcare professionals who worked tirelessly to support my recovery,” she says.

But the fight inside her head was more harder to heal than the injuries to her bones.

“I was scared of medication, scared of weight gain, scared of everything. But finding the right treatment saved my life,” she says.

It has not been easy. Antipsychotics made her body change, and she struggled with accepting herself.

“I became a size 12 and thought my life was ruined – but the truth is, the meds made me well, and that’s what matters.”

What helped her most was the love around her. “My mental health nurse Bernie and my close friend Allison have been my biggest supporters - they’ve kept me going on the days I didn’t want to be here.”

Then came - quite literally - Hope.

A close family friend gave Rebecca a tiny dog who transformed her days. She named the pup Hope.

“Even if I have to hobble on crutches, I try to bring her for walks. She gives me purpose,” Rebecca says.

She has since found a new mission – to share her story so others know they are not alone.

On TikTok, she posts under Rebecca’s_Recovery (@rebekaharelene) and also runs an Instagram page, where she hopes to encourage people battling the same demons she once faced.

“I’ve met so many amazing people online,” she says. “ Sometimes just a like or a comment can change your whole day. That’s why I share – I want people to know there is help out there.”

She plans to move to Scotland to train as a psychiatric nurse and dreams of one day becoming a consultant psychiatrist.

“Recovery means everything to me,” she adds. “I see the world differently now – there’s so much hope out there. If my story helps even one person find the courage to reach out, then it’s worth it.”