I Planned My Own Funeral… and it Gave Me Peace of Mind

Peter and Janie Comber

When 64-year-old Janie Comber lost her husband, Peter, on Valentine’s Day 2023, she was not only heartbroken - she felt overwhelmed. Left alone to navigate funeral planning while grieving, she was drowning in uncertainty on top of financial worry. But months later, Janie found an unexpected source of peace; planning her own funeral. This is Janie’s story.

Having spent years as each other’s sole carers with Janie living with rheumatoid arthritis and her husband battling Parkinson’s Disease, his passing left her completely alone in the world. The grief was immense, but so too was the burden of navigating funeral arrangements whilst in a state of emotional turmoil.

“Even with my husband’s friend helping, it was a terrible ordeal”, Janie recalls. “I had never organised a funeral before. I didn’t know what to do or what was expected of me. And having to do it all in the midst of my grief was the worst experience of my life.”

On top of the emotional distress, the financial implications added another layer of anxiety. “I had to pull money from my savings and funds that were earmarked for something else. I was terrified I’d miscalculate and end up in debt - I never want to go through that again.”

It was this experience that led Janie to seek out a solution for herself. A few months later, after discussing funeral planning in an online forum, she discovered prepaid direct cremations. This option, which ensures all arrangements and costs are taken care of in advance, gave her the reassurance she desperately needed.

After researching providers, Janie chose Aura. “I was drawn to Aura because they felt approachable and family-run. I spoke to a lovely lady named Anne-Sophie, who completely understood my concerns. I wanted a simple, no-fuss direct cremation, and she helped me arrange exactly that”, she said.

Janie paid in full and made sure her solicitor had all the necessary documents to carry out her wishes. “Now, I know my funeral will be exactly as I want it - no ceremony, no embalming, no stress for anyone left behind. It’s all taken care of. Having this plan in place has removed a major source of anxiety from my life, I know Peter would approve.”

As Stress Awareness Month (April) highlights the impact of anxiety on wellbeing, Janie’s story serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of preparation. Funeral planning may not be an easy conversation, but for those who take the step, it can bring immense relief.

