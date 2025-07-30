I went from a size 16 to an 8 without using fat jabs. It was just the old fashioned way

Emma is proud of her battle to lose weight (Cover Images)

It was a brief glimpse of her reflection in the microwave that made Emma Watson realise she was obese.

The 34-year-old had been putting on weight for a while - but it was this moment during the Covid lockdown that made her decide she needed to take action.

Over the last few years she has gone from 12st 4lbs to 8st 5lb, and shrunk from a size 16 to a size 8. The physical change has transformed every area of her life.

“I never had a bad relationship with food, but I always had a sweet tooth and would often choose chocolate and cakes over anything else,” Emma says.

Emma lost four stone (Cover Images)

“I was also a very fussy eater as a child. When I was younger, my parents always ensured I had healthy food but once I started buying my own food, I definitely didn’t make the healthiest choices for the first few years.

“In May of 2020 at the beginning of lockdown, I spotted my reflection in the microwave of all places! I took a look at myself, weighed myself and realised I was the highest weight I had ever been. Something clicked inside me.

“I hated how I carried my weight. I was obese for my height. I didn’t feel confident. My thighs rubbed and my face was chubby. I felt uncomfortable in my own skin.

“It felt like everything happening in the world right then was beyond my control but I could control my weight.”

Emma before and after her dramatic weight loss (Cover Images)

Emma, an accountant from Aberdeen, decided to go down the old-fashioned route, counting calories and using an app to help her stay on top of tracking.

She calculated her total daily energy expenditure, which is the total energy that a person uses in a day, then made sure her calories were below this.

This involved diligently weighing her food and tracking everything she ate with MyFitnessPal to ensure that she was eating in a deficit.

Emma also bought a smart watch to track her sleep, heart rate and steps and began to walk more. After a while she began practising intermittent fasting, where she’d only eat between 12pm and 8pm.

As well as a renewed confidence in her appearance, Emma feels better mentally.

“I have so much more energy,” she says. I sleep better and I am not so tired during walks. I am much more confident when I look in the mirror.”

Her transformation has inspired her friends and family, and she has plenty of practical advice for them to follow.

“My partner was my rock throughout, and he helped me weigh my portions and collate all the data,” Emma adds.

“My friends and family are all proud of what I’ve accomplished, and a few have even asked how I achieved the weight loss for themselves to do the same.

“If you want to do the same, remember that it’s a marathon, not a sprint. You didn’t put the weight on in 30 days so it’s not coming off in 30 days.

“Build sustainable habits slowly. Don’t do fad diets as you’ll likely put all the weight back on and more at the end. If you’re ever in doubt about health issues, speak to your GP.

“Be kind to yourself. Take maintenance breaks regularly. Don’t go all out at once and restrict yourself too much and vow to hit the gym six days a week. Make small changes that you can continue with for the long-term.”