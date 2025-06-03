I'm a dog expert, and here's how owners can keep their dog safe in the water this summer

Rachel Bean is issuing this water safety advice this summer - Animal News Agency

As we bask in warmer weather and pet owners plan summer getaways, the UK’s leading canine first aider has issued an urgent warning about water safety for dogs.

Rachel Bean, a qualified veterinary nurse and global canine first aid educator, is calling on dog owners to stay vigilant this summer, as she highlights the hidden dangers of swimming, sea water ingestion, and overheating around water.

Bean, who travels the world delivering the iPET Network’s internationally recognised canine first aid qualification, which she wrote, says that while many dogs love water, owners must understand the risks to prevent tragedy.

Rachel said: “Just because your dog enjoys paddling or chasing waves doesn’t mean it’s safe,

“Every summer we see completely avoidable emergencies, from dogs collapsing after drinking too much sea water to drowning incidents involving dogs that simply aren’t built to swim.”

Common Summer Water Hazards for Dogs

1. Sea Water Ingestion

Many dogs inadvertently swallow sea water when playing in the surf. The high salt content can lead to hypernatremia (salt poisoning), causing vomiting, diarrhoea, dehydration, seizures and even death in severe cases.

What to do:

“If your dog has been in the sea and starts vomiting or showing signs of distress, get them to a vet immediately,” said Bean. “Always carry fresh water and offer it frequently while at the beach.”

2. Drowning Risks

Not all dogs are natural swimmers. Breeds with short legs or heavy chests, such as Bulldogs, Pugs and Frenchies, can quickly find themselves in trouble, even in shallow water.

What to do:

“If your dog is unresponsive after being pulled from water, check for breathing and a heartbeat,” Bean advises. “Begin CPR for dogs if you’re trained, and get to a vet without delay. Time is critical.”

3. Blue-Green Algae

Warm weather can lead to blooms of toxic blue-green algae in lakes and ponds, invisible to the naked eye and lethal to dogs in small doses.

What to do:

“If you suspect your dog has come into contact with algae, rinse them off immediately and seek veterinary attention,” says Bean. “Symptoms can appear rapidly and include weakness, drooling and vomiting.”

4. Overexertion and Heatstroke

Excitement around water can mask the signs of overheating. Dogs don’t cool down like humans and can overheat quickly, especially after intense play or swimming.

What to do:

“Watch for signs like excessive panting, drooling, disorientation or collapse,” Bean says. “Move them to shade, offer cool (not ice-cold) water, and seek veterinary help urgently.”

5. Breeds That Shouldn’t Swim

Rachel warns that not all dogs are buoyant. “Breeds like Dachshunds, Bulldogs, Boxers and Basset Hounds are physically unsuited to swimming, they’re at higher risk of drowning even in shallow water,” she said.

“If your dog is one of these, don’t assume they’ll be fine with a splash about. Use a properly fitted dog life jacket and supervise at all times.”

Training Can Save Lives

Rachel Bean’s canine first aid training is part of the iPET Network qualification, a course she helped design to educate professionals and pet owners alike in emergency pet care. With decades of experience in veterinary nursing and education, she has delivered the programme around the world.

“Knowledge is power when it comes to pet safety,” she said. “A few simple steps can prevent a fun day out from turning into a disaster.”

RACHEL BEAN’S SUMMER DOG WATER SAFETY TIPS

Always bring clean, fresh water for your dog

Avoid letting dogs drink from the sea or stagnant ponds

Supervise dogs near water, especially if they’re not confident swimmers

Know the signs of salt poisoning, heatstroke and drowning

Learn basic canine first aid or take a certified course

To find out more about Rachel go to www.rachelbean.co.uk