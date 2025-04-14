I’m a garage security expert…April is a peak month for garage burglaries – follow my advice to keep your valuables safe

Homeowners are being warned about a peak in garage burglaries

Garage and shed burglaries rose a staggering 110% last year, according to latest official data.

Whilst home burglaries went down by 4% in 2024 according to police data, garage and shed burglaries skyrocketed nationwide last year.

Several police forces responded to an Freedom Of Information request for data on local garage break-ins, and not only are garage burglary numbers increasing, but they’re also happening more commonly at unexpected times of the year.

While typically the most home or garage break-ins have happened between October and January (when it’s darker and therefore easier for an attempt to be concealed from view), in 2024 there was a higher-than-average number of outbuilding burglaries reported in April – suggesting that homeowners may not want to let their guard down just yet, even as evenings become lighter.

So, what can homeowners do to keep thieves at bay in this period of peak burglar activity?

Alastair Mayne, Chief Operating Officer of Garolla, said: “Our garages are often seen as an extension of our homes, a space to park our cars, store bikes, and keep those out-of-season decorations. But they also hold substantial value - which could be at risk of thieves if not properly secured.

“Without security measures in place, you leave your home and garage vulnerable to break-ins with potentially devastating consequences – and combining multiple measures is key.”

They also shared their top tips for improved garage security.

Invest in strong locks: A strong lock will make it harder for thieves to break into your garage. The longer it takes, the more likely it is for thieves to give up and move on. Use a monitored alarm system: A visible alarm system, again, will deter thieves. They are more likely to move on to less secure homes instead. Have well-lit entry points: A bright entry point will leave thieves vulnerable to being seen by passersby or neighbours, so this again can help to secure your garage further Invest in a high-quality garage door: The garage door is often the weakest link in a home's security. Without properly securing it, thieves could access more than just your garage. Not all garage doors are created equal, for example, traditional up and over garage doors can be susceptible to forced entry techniques with a single central locking point, making them vulnerable if the mechanism is compromised.

In addition, Mr Mayne said: “Don’t forget to check your home and contents insurance policy wording too. Not all policies automatically cover outbuildings like garages, so you may need to speak to your provider and get this added as an extra.

“Your contents cover may also have a big enough total value for all items in your garage, but you may find that individual high value items aren’t replaced like-for-like (if stolen) unless you’ve specifically named these in your policy. It’s best to list them out in the policy, and state their value, to ensure you’re not out of pocket if a theft attempt was successful.”