I’m a shower expert: Here’s how the nation is showering wrong

Over eight in 10 (86%) Brits are showering in the wrong order, a leading shower expert has revealed.

The latest data from shower gel brand Original Source shows that an incredible two out of five (44%) apply shower gel BEFORE shampoo and conditioner.

While a shocking one in 20 (5%) use conditioner first, followed by shower gel and then shampoo.

In turn, just 14% of the nation applies their shower products in the correct order of shampoo, conditioner, followed by shower gel.

Doing so allows the hair to be cleaned, and any residual product or oils to be washed away, before the shower gel is applied to the body.

Otherwise, there’s a danger of skin irritation, caused by the buildup of various products lingering on your skin.

Men are more likely to get the order right in the shower, with 15% applying products in the correct order, compared to just 13% of women.

Regardless of which order you apply your shower products, it seems there’s also a case of shower thievery sweeping the nation, with 82% of people admitting to using a family members’ toiletries or towels without asking permission.

According to experts, it’s not just the product order that’s important to the perfect shower experience.

Alice Plimmer, Refreshment Lead at Original Source said: “There’s so much more to a shower than getting yourself as clean as possible. If you want to kick start your morning - turning the shower into a full sensory refreshment experience, and one free from any distractions, is vital.

“If you want to get a real morning boost and kick start your morning - using a shower gel with 100% natural fragrance is the answer".

“According to our research, over half of people (56%) say fragrance is the most important element when choosing shower products, so finding the right fragrance for you will totally elevate your shower routine. As Original Source, uses 100% natural fragrances - there’s a refreshing range of options for Brits wanting to get the most out of their morning shower.”

Despite a shower being a chance to re-set, Brits are unable to tear themselves away from their phones while under the spray, with over three quarters (76%) using their phone in some way while under the spray.

A quarter (26%) check emails while showering, while almost as many listen to music (24%) or watch a video (22%) on their phones - with almost one in 20 (4%) even dialling into a work call from their device.