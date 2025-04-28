Insta-gran - the rise of the grey influencer

Clare Johnston,52 became an accidental YouTube star with The Honest Channel

According to leading influencer marketing platform Kolsquare, Gen X (born between 1966 and 1980) is reshaping the social media landscape as the 45+ age group embraces platforms like TikTok, Instagram and Facebook with a growing number carving out second careers as mid-life influencers aka midfluencers.

On TikTok, the 45+ demographic is the platform’s fastest-growing audience segment, currently at 17.6% and growing (in the US they make up 27%). A third of all 45+ social media users follow influencers, and many are gaining huge audiences and attracting younger followers.

“We are seeing a growing number of 40 to 50-something influencers gaining huge traction,” says Katy Link, Head of Brand for Kolsquare. “There’s an army of mid-lifers who started their accounts as a side hustle and are seeing them burgeon and become profitable. There are also growing numbers of mid-lifers starting businesses and using social media to promote them.”

Journalist Clare Johnston, 52 from Edinburgh became an accidental YouTube star with The Honest Channel where she gives honest, expert-led reviews on topics such as skincare, health and ageing.

Mid-life influencer Nina Ambrose

It’s not just women of a certain age who are conquering social media, male mid-lifers are talking about their passions too. Ben Hamilton Anderson (@the_gardenerben) has 40,400 followers on Instagram where he shares his passion for gardening. 78% of his audience are male and 31% are between 45 and 64.

Facebook loyalists

More than a third (33.4%) of Instagram’s global users are 45+ but Gen X are Facebook loyalists who want to be entertained while seeking informative and creative content.

61% of Gen X have been on Facebook for more than 10 years, although their engagement is declining (as is the case for all age groups) and there is a shift from sharing photos and updates towards passive scrolling. 20% of the platform’s global users are 45+.

73% of 45+ Brits log into Facebook daily and only 5% say they’ve never had a Facebook account

34% of 45+ Facebook users participate in groups and communities

Engagement on Facebook is declining and midlifers are moving to other platforms, globally -

31% of YouTube users are 45+

17.6% of Instagram users are 45+

26% of Facebook users are 45+

17.6% of TikTok users are 45+

Reaching Gen X

Targeting Gen X with influencer marketing campaigns requires an understanding of who they are - a generation raised with print and traditional TV who want high-quality information, i.e. substance over style.

“As a group, they want more than novelty, they are after content that adds value, whether that’s how to navigate their menopause, fitness tips, cooking, etc,” says Kolsquare’s Katy Link.

Big names like John Lewis, Fantasie and The White Stuff have started to invest heavily in Gen X-focused campaigns.

Lingerie brand Fantasie is on a mission to change how brands portray Gen X women. They used Nina Ambrose (@rantsandbigpants - see case study below) whose March 2025 racked up an earned media value of £10,752. They also used Mega-influencer and feminist author Tova Leigh (@mythoughtsaboutstuff) who has 1.3m followers on Facebook. Most of her Fantasie posts earned more than 500 likes and one reel got 158,000 plays.

“Gen X has spending power,” says Katy. “Brands like Fantasie that are tapping into this and speaking authentically to mid-life women, are reaping the benefits.”

Social media habits

Gen X spends an hour less per day on social media than Millennials and Gen Z, although their time spent online is the same as other age groups. Their top three reasons for using social media are -

To connect with friends Get up to speed on the news Fill spare time

The only difference between them and 25 - 44-year-olds is that they rank filling spare time ahead of keeping up with the news.