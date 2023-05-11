Apple down for iOS users who report problems with iCloud

Apple users are in uproar after reports of iCloud outages have surfaced.

Hundreds of iOs users are reporting problems logging in to the popular and important storage and back-up service. iCloud lets users store information such as emails, contacts, the calendar and helps synchronise information between Apple devices such as iPhone, iPad and iMac.

According to Down Detector, issues were first reported at around 8.11am on Thursday, 11 May with nearly 1,000 reports. It estimates that 56% of problems involve difficulty logging in to iCloud, 32% server communication and 11% problems with their emails on Apple devices.

The following error message is appearing on Apple devices when trying to use iCloud: "We can not process your request. Please try again later."

Apple users are having trouble logging in to iCloud - Credit: Adobe

Reacting to the outage on social media, a user posted on Twitter: "Seems like iCloud is down — don’t think that’s ever happened before," while another wrote: "Apple ID/ iCloud is apparently down right now you’re not the only one I tried making a payment and I put my correct password and it said it was wrong other people are experiencing issues with Apple ID right now."

Someone also said in a tweet: "iCloud service is down? Unable to login iCloud account. Just received the message , we cannot process your request pls try again later", while a user tweeted: "iCloud down?! I have never seen this before!"

