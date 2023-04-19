Spotify users are reporting connectivity problems that impact their ability to search for new songs and skip through their playlists

Spotify is down for thousands of users across the United Kingdom after users reported problems accessing the popular music streaming platform. It appears the issue involves listening to songs on the app.

Users are unable to search for new tracks or artists and even to the extent that they are unable to listen to music. It has been reported, however, that people are having no problems when listening and flicking through their own playlists.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The issues were first reported on Wednesday (19 April). According to DownDetector, it started at around 12pm.

A number of Spotify users reported the downtime , as one posted on DownDetector: “Me and a few of my friends are struggling to even listen to our songs. The only thing we can access are our playlists. Anytime we try and load up an artist it says we are not connected.”

Music-loving Spotify users have reacted on social media to the news that their favourite app is down, with one writing on Twitter: “Spotify is down, my life is ruined...whatever will I do?”.

While another posted: “Can’t believe Spotify is down. It’s like torture to me, what happened?!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Spotify is yet to release a statement as a result of the downtime. National World has reached out to the music giant for a statement and are awaiting a reply.

Spotify is down for thousands of users across the UK - Credit: Adobe

At 3.36pm (BST), Spotify Status wrote on Twitter: “We’ve received some more reports and we’re looking into them. Thanks for the heads-up!”