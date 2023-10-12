As Jada Pinkett Smith reveals that she and her husband, Will Smith have been separated for the better of decade, we look at his first wife and children

The wife of Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith shocked the world as she claimed that the pair, who have weathered infidelity and more over the years have actually been separated since 2016. They have two kids, Jaden and Willow.

They have had marital issues for years. In 2020, Pinkett Smith admitted that she had a years-long affair with singer August Alsina. While not confirmed, it’s reported that this could be the cause of their separation.

She said that they are still married but are living separately and are still trying to ‘figure out’ their marriage despite tying the knot 27 years ago. It comes over a year since his now infamous slap on Chris Rock at the Oscars.

She said: "[We’re] still trying to figure out between the two of us how to be in partnership and how do we present that to people? We hadn’t figured that out. Why it fractured? That’s a lot of things. I think by the time we got to 2016, we were too exhausted with trying.

“I think we were both stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be. I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever and I just haven’t been able to break that promise."

Jada is Will’s second wife. His wife was Sheree Zampino. The pair were married for three years from 1992 until 1995 and have one child together, Trey. In 2007 she married former running back for the San Diego Chargers, Terrell Fletcher but divorced in 2014.

