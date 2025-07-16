Journalists beat doctors to become Britain’s top coffee drinkers

Journalists are officially the country’s most committed coffee drinkers, according to a survey of 20,000 workers.

The research shows reporters and media staff consume an average of 3.62 cups per day, narrowly beating healthcare workers, including doctors and nurses, who average 3.60 cups.

Police officers follow with 2.52 cups a day, drivers 2.50, and company executives 2.40. IT support staff drink 2.39 cups daily, proving that keeping servers alive often runs on caffeine alone.

At the other end of the scale, electricians, marketers, and advertising professionals sip far less, averaging around 1.3 cups a day or under. Plumbers and telesales workers aren’t far behind with 1.28 and 1.23 cups respectively, suggesting they have the self-control that journalists clearly lack.

A fifth of all respondents admitted they feel noticeably different if they miss their usual coffee, which might explain why newsrooms resemble makeshift cafés before midday.

Pressat's Max Forrest said, “We expected healthcare staff to top the table after the pressure they have faced in recent years, but journalists have kept their crown. The caffeine levels are still unmatched.”

Spending habits tell a different story. Marketing professionals are the biggest investors in their brew at €13.27 a week, followed by advertising staff at €12.98 and electricians at €12.96. Journalists, despite their high intake, spend slightly less at €12.66—likely because someone else’s abandoned mug often becomes fair game in a busy newsroom.

The survey also revealed a trend for plant-based milk. Police officers lead the way with 21.99 percent opting for alternatives such as oat milk, closely followed by company executives at 21.98 percent and plumbers at 20.93 percent.

Health agencies on both sides of the Atlantic agree that up to four or five cups a day is generally safe, which means journalists still have room for one more before deadline.

The survey was conducted online by the UK’s leading press release distribution service Pressat among 20,000 workers (those employed full-time, freelancers, business owners and the self-employed, aged 18 and over) between January and March 2025

Health experts warn that while coffee can be part of a normal routine, drinking far beyond the recommended limits can carry risks. Excessive intake has been linked to raised heart rate, increased blood pressure, irregular heart rhythms in sensitive people, and digestive issues such as acid reflux. It may also contribute to dehydration and, over time, reduced calcium absorption that could affect bone health. Moderation remains the safest approach for those reaching for another cup.

