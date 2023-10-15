The current longest serving Strictly Come Dancing professional, Karen Hauer, splits from husband after 1 year of marriage

Professional dancer Karen Hauer has reportedly split from her husband Jordan Wyn-Jones around a year after tying the knot. Karen, who is taking part on the current series of Strictly Come Dancing still took the dancefloor last night (October 14).

A source close to the pair revealed that the couple have decided to go their separate ways after a ‘tough’ few months, adding "It’s obviously very sad for them." Hauer was previously married to Kevin Clifton, who also starred on the BBC One show.

Since Kevin and Karen’s marriage ended in 2018, after three years of marriage, he has since moved on with English television presenter and journalist Stacey Dooley, who he met on the show in 2019.

The news of Karen’s break up comes as Kevin celebrated his 41st birthday on Friday (October 13). He and his partner Stacey share one child together, Minnie Clifton, who was born in January of this year.

Karen was reportedly ‘blindsided’ by how quickly Kevin moved on and was left ‘struggling to get out of bed.’ She described her breakup with her fellow professional dancer as the ‘toughest period of her life’.

"I went through a really tough divorce, and it was the most difficult thing I’ve faced on my own. Betty saved my life, pretty much. Having that unconditional love and having her there to help me actually get up out of bed.," she told The Sun

