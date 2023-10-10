Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Nearly half of the world's flowering plants facing extinction
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Sunak warns UK-based Hamas supporters
Man arrested after targeting Keir Starmer with glitter
More than 1,000 UK Amazon workers to strike on Black Friday
Woman hanged herself after man's campaign of violent abuse

Kate Garraway husband: ‘Not doing great’ Good Morning Britain presenter gives health update on Derek Draper

Attending the Pride of Britain awards at the weekend, Kate Garraway said her husband is ‘not doing great’ after battling a nasty infection

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
3 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Kate Garraway has provided another health update on her husband Derek Draper as he continues his battle with long Covid, three-and-a-half years after first being admitted to hospital with the virus.

The Good Morning Britain presenter was at the Pride of Britain awards on Sunday night (October 8), where she said that her husband was ‘not doing great’ after battling a ‘nasty infection’.

Derek, who is 56 years old, contracted coronavirus at the start of the pandemic in the UK, March 2020. His condition got so bad that he was put in a medically induced coma and a ventilator during his initial 13-month stay in hospital.

Most Popular

The virus caused a lot of damage to his organs, and as a result he now needs round-the-clock care. Kate told the Metro: ‘He’s not doing great, to be honest. But the battle goes on.’

Derek married Kate, also 56, in 2005 and they have two children together. After a career in politics, some of it controversial, Derek gained some notoriety again when he was there to greet Kate following her stint on I’m A Celebrity.

Earlier this year, Kate was awarded an MBE, and Derek was able to attend. Back then, she said: "It was so wonderful to see Derek’s determination to be there, so kind of the Prince of Wales, to make it special for him and to recognise the work of Jake, our incredible carer, who represents all those who make Derek’s daily life possible.”

Related topics:Derek DraperKate GarrawayHospitalGood Morning BritainCoronavirus