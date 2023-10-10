Attending the Pride of Britain awards at the weekend, Kate Garraway said her husband is ‘not doing great’ after battling a nasty infection

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kate Garraway has provided another health update on her husband Derek Draper as he continues his battle with long Covid, three-and-a-half years after first being admitted to hospital with the virus.

The Good Morning Britain presenter was at the Pride of Britain awards on Sunday night (October 8), where she said that her husband was ‘not doing great’ after battling a ‘nasty infection’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derek, who is 56 years old, contracted coronavirus at the start of the pandemic in the UK, March 2020. His condition got so bad that he was put in a medically induced coma and a ventilator during his initial 13-month stay in hospital.

The virus caused a lot of damage to his organs, and as a result he now needs round-the-clock care. Kate told the Metro: ‘He’s not doing great, to be honest. But the battle goes on.’

Derek married Kate, also 56, in 2005 and they have two children together. After a career in politics, some of it controversial, Derek gained some notoriety again when he was there to greet Kate following her stint on I’m A Celebrity.