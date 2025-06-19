Keep bugs away from garden furniture with 'incredibly effective' 35p household staple

A household staple can help keep bugs away from your garden furniture this summer

A 35 pence household staple can keep insects away from garden furniture without using harsh chemicals.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many people like to spend more time in their outdoor spaces during summer, but the warmer months can bring a variety of pests.

Now, an expert has revealed a cheap and simple way to keep them at bay and let you enjoy your garden in peace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah McCarthy of luxurious garden furniture specialists Luxus Home and Garden said: “Nobody wants to be bothered by bugs when they are trying to enjoy some downtime in their garden during summer.

“But the answer to keeping flies, ants and other pests away is a common product many of us have in our homes already.

“White vinegar mixed with water can be an incredibly effective deterrent to insects and can be a great way to keep them away from your garden furniture without resorting to harsh chemicals.

“It is also an effective cleaning agent so serves the double purpose of keeping your outdoor items clean and bug-free.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

White vinegar is a mild acid that is popular with homeowners for a range of household cleaning tasks.

It can cost as little as 35p for a 568millilitres bottle in supermarkets.

To use it on wooden garden furniture, it’s important to dilute it with equal parts water and test it on a small area to ensure its suitable for the wood.

Ms McCarthy added: “When it comes to cleaning outdoor garden furniture, a deep clean with warm, soapy water can make a world of difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A mixture of white vinegar and water can help with more stubborn stains if needed.

“However, be careful not to use abrasive chemicals or pressure washers on wood or older items as there may be a risk of damage.

“Vinegar is also best avoided for unsealed wood or if its waxed or oiled, in which case there are cleaning products specifically designed for these types of wood.”