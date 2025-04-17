KETTLE® Chips champions Women’s Rugby World Cup this summer as official crisp supplier

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

KETTLE® Chips is proud to announce its exciting collaboration as the official Crisps Supplier for Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, taking place across England from 22nd August to 27th September this summer. Bringing more than just crunch to the field, the partnership unites two influential forces in sport and snacking to inspire more women to get involved in rugby, celebrate the importance of grassroots sport, and drive even more positive change for the game.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sponsorship marks KETTLE® Chips’ commitment to championing rugby during the summer of sport, from international leagues to local community grassroot teams across the nation. With 2024 being the most-watched year for women's sport, reaching an all-time record of 44.7 million UK viewers, the timing could not be better(1).

With the top three activities engaged in by girls entering adulthood being running, workouts, and walking, all of which are informal and independent sports(2), KETTLE® aims to encourage women to explore the benefits of team sports and community, as part of its wider aim to encourage everyone in the UK to access and enjoy rugby. The brand will leverage its platform to inspire the next generation of athletes, helping to build lasting friendships on the pitch and create a more inclusive and empowering environment for rugby players at all levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s women’s tournament is set to be a generational moment for the sport, with the world’s 16 best teams competing in what is set to be the biggest Women’s Rugby World Cup to date. Six months away from the exciting opening match in Sunderland, tournament organisers have already sold over 275,000 tickets, surpassing the previous edition by 50 percent. The competition will be keeping fans and crisp-lovers at the edge of their seats across six thrilling weekends. Beyond the competition itself, KETTLE® is focused on the wider impact of rugby and how the sport creates opportunities, builds self-belief, and strengthens communities on the pitch, overcoming and supporting sporting barriers to entry in the sport.

KETTLE® Chips will partner with Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 taking place this summer

Michael Inpong, Chief Marketing Officer at Valeo Foods UK says, "KETTLE® Chips is delighted to partner with Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 and to support women’s rugby from grassroots clubs to an international stage. This partnership resonates well with our brand value of bringing everybody together to share a special moment. Also, like rugby, KETTLE® brings a great crunch!”

As part of its commitment, KETTLE® will roll out a series of activations designed to support and inspire young adult players and fans. Expect limited-edition crisp packs inspired by the tournament and social initiatives that shine a light on the real impact of rugby beyond the scoreboard. These initiatives aim to introduce more families and new fans to the game, creating a powerful moment of unity and championing women's sport at a global level, while reinforcing the importance of grassroots participation.

Women’s Rugby World Cup Managing Director, Sarah Massey, said: “Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 is set to be a landmark moment for the sport, and we are thrilled to have KETTLE® Chips on board as an official supplier. Their commitment to championing women’s rugby at all levels – from grassroots to the international stage – aligns perfectly with our mission to grow the game and inspire the next generation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With record-breaking ticket sales and unprecedented visibility for women’s sport, this tournament is not just about elite competition; it’s about creating lasting change. Together with KETTLE®, we look forward to celebrating the power of rugby to unite, empower, and drive progress for women and girls around the world.”

Further support plans for the sport from the hand-cooked crisps brand are to be revealed at a later date. To stay updated with KETTLE® Chips’ activities leading up to the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, keep an eye out for exciting announcements on the brand's social pages, @kettlechipsuk and for more information and news on the tournament, visit www.rugbyworldcup.com and follow @rugbyworldcup on social pages.