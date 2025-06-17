Leading vets warns of dehydration danger in pets during heatwave

Vets Now warns of dehydration danger in pets

With weather forecasters expecting heatwave conditions across much of the UK this week, a leading vet is urging pet owners to be extra vigilant about keeping pets hydrated as temperatures rise.

Sharing critical times to avoid walking pets in hot weather to avoid the risk of heatstroke, Sadie Spencer, Principal Vet at Vets Now, said: -

“Dehydration can develop quickly in dogs, cats, and other animals - and in severe cases, it can be life-threatening. Just like humans, in hot weather, pets need more water. Pets lose more moisture through panting and can overheat faster during warm spells. It’s even more important in warmer weather to make sure your pet has constant access to fresh, clean water - both indoors and outside.”

What causes dehydration in pets?

As the UK’s leading emergency pet care provider, Vets Now says dehydration in dogs is a common and potentially life-threatening condition, which is the result of not drinking enough water and electrolytes or losing too much fluid. It requires immediate veterinary attention as if left untreated can cause serious organ damage and even death.

Signs of dehydration in pets:

Dry nose or sticky gums

Sunken eyes

Extreme tiredness/ reluctance to move

Weakness

Loss of appetite

Collapse

Skin that doesn’t spring back when gently pinched

Tips to keep pets hydrated in the heat:

Refresh water bowls regularly throughout the day

Add an ice cube to bowls for a cooling boost

Place multiple water stations around your home and garden

Offer pet-safe frozen treats or ice cubes

Always take water with you on walks

Never leave pets in cars or conservatories, even for a few minutes

How to test your dog for dehydration

“To test if your dog is dehydrated, use your thumb and forefinger to pinch a little skin on their back or the top of their head. If they are well hydrated, the skin should spring back when you release it. As the skin loses moisture, it will move back into place more slowly. In the most severe cases of dehydration, it does not spring back at all.”

“It can be difficult to assess in older, overweight or underweight animals, or for breeds with thick or long-hair coats or with excessive skin folds.”

Critical times to avoid walking pets in hot weather: 11am – 3pm

“This is when pavements can become dangerously hot, and dogs are at highest risk of heatstroke. If it’s too hot to hold your hand on the ground for five seconds, it’s too hot for your dog’s paws.”

Best times to walk dogs in hot weather: Before 9am and after 6pm

“Keep walks short, bring water, and stick to shaded routes.”

If you are concerned your pet is dehydrated or suffering from heat stroke, contact your local or emergency vet immediately.

For more advice and information, or to find your nearest Vets Now emergency service, visit the Vets Now website, https://www.vets-now.com/summer/.