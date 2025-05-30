Learners face long wait as driving test backlog continues

LEARNER drivers are being warned about continuing delays to practical driving test appointments as figures show the number of bookings in the UK have reached record highs.

According to the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), the number of pre-booked driving tests in the system hit 580,067 in January 2025 — a figure almost three times higher than the same time in 2019.

It was also revealed that testing activity dropped sharply during the pandemic with just 606 driving tests conducted nationwide in April 2020 — a 99.5% fall from pre-pandemic levels.

February 2021 saw the lowest pass numbers recorded, with just 54 learners passing their test and despite recovery efforts and increased test numbers from 2022 onwards, waiting times remain high across most test centres.

In early 2025, three-quarters of test centres were operating at full capacity, with learner drivers facing significant delays to book or rearrange their tests.

Gillian Tompkins, contact centre head of department at Collingwood Insurance, a learner driver insurance provider said: “A practical driving test is a milestone for learners and long delays can be really disheartening. Despite the best efforts of the DVSA and examiners, the backlog built up during the pandemic has had a lasting effect on the system.

“With a 198% increase in bookings, it’s more important than ever for learners to plan ahead, ensure they’re test-ready and make use of flexible learner driver insurance so they can continue practising safely while they wait for their test date.”

The number of practical tests conducted has been rising steadily since 2022, with November 2023 recording the highest ever monthly total at 196,481.

Pass rates remain slightly above pre-pandemic levels, with 48.9% of candidates passing in early 2025, compared to an average of 45–47% before 2020.

While efforts continue to tackle the backlog, learners are being urged to prepare early, stay up to date with DVSA guidance, and avoid last-minute cancellations, which can make the situation worse.

