Learners reminded of new rules for test cancellations

LEARNERS across the UK are being reminded of a new rule change that can lead to charges for driving test cancellations.

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) has introduced a new requirement for rescheduling or cancelling driving tests, impacting how much notice is required to avoid losing a test payment. From April 8, learner drivers have been required to give at least 10 full working days’ notice to cancel their test, a rule that aims to reduce the number of wasted test appointments. Previously only three full working days’ notice was required.

The new driving test notice policy makes it crucial for learners to plan carefully when booking or rescheduling and learners are being reminded that they will lose their test fee, unless the cancellation was due to special circumstances such as illness or a family emergency.

Helen Shields, Collingwood Insurance Services Contact Centre & Operations Director is from learner insurance company Collingwood Insurance.

She said: “Previously, late cancellations meant test slots often went unused. There simply wasn’t enough time for other learners, many of whom were ready to pass, to step in and take those slots.

“By extending the notice period to 10 working days, the DVSA is taking a sensible step forward to free up slots for test-ready learners and bring down national waiting times, something that has been a challenge for some time. It does mean that learners should take care to book their test only when they’re absolutely ready and it is even more important to be organised and plan ahead.”

The DVSA revealed that in 2024 over 60,000 driving test appointments were wasted because learners failed to show up. That’s the equivalent of an entire year’s workload for 45 full-time examiners, a serious issue at a time when waiting lists for tests are already stretched.

The change applies only to car driving tests and the existing 3 working days’ notice continues to apply to theory tests; motorcycle tests; lorry and bus driving tests; driving instructor tests and specialist vehicle driving tests. And exceptions are still in place for those who had to cancel at short notice due to illness or injury, a family bereavement, an exam clash or a stolen driving licence.