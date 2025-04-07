Legislators urged to take action to tackle high drowning rates in THESE states

User (UGC) Submitted

A new study has revealed the states with the highest incidence of drowning, sparking concern about residents flocking to the water this summer. The analysis used CDC WONDER data to calculate the number of deaths by drowning in each state over a five-year period. Alaska is the most dangerous state for drowning, with more than five people drowning each year per 100,000 residents.

The study, conducted by Florida personal injury attorneys at Fasig Brooks, used cause of death data to calculate the number of deaths by drowning in each state over a period of five years.

The causes counted included accidents in swimming pools and bathtubs, watercraft accidents causing drowning, and deaths in natural water, among others.

Experts have issued warnings to residents in the states most at risk after a Red Cross survey revealed that 54% of Americans either cannot swim or are not able to perform all the basic swimming skills.

Alaska was found to be the state where drowning is most common, as the rate of deaths by drowning is 5.3 people per 100,000 residents, 236% higher than the national average of 1.6.

In second place is Hawaii, with a yearly average rate of 3.9 people per 100,000 residents, 152% higher than the national average.

Montana is in third, as residents are 74% more likely to drown than the US average, with a rate of 2.7 deaths by drowning per 100,000 residents.

In fourth is Louisiana. The annual rate of death by drowning is 2.6 people per 100,000 population, which is 59% higher than the national average.

In Florida, which is in fifth place, an average rate of 2.4 deaths by drowning per 100,000 residents means that the state has experienced a staggering 2,640 deaths over a five-year period. The rate of drowning in Florida is 54% higher than the national average.

Maine is in sixth place, with a rate of 2.2 deaths by drowning each year per 100,000 residents, 38% higher than the national average (1.6 deaths per 100,000).

Seventh place goes to Arkansas, with 2.1 deaths by drowning on average every year, per 100,000 residents. The risk of drowning in Arkansas is therefore significantly higher than the national average, by 36%.

Oregon is the eighth-most dangerous state, with a rate of drowning 33% higher than the national average, at just below 2.1 deaths per 100,000 residents each year.

In ninth place is Washington, with an average annual rate of 2 deaths by drowning per 100,000 residents. This is 27% higher than the US average of 1.6 drowning incidences per 100,000 population.

Rounding out the ten most dangerous states is Mississippi, where the rate of deaths by drowning each year is 1.9 per 100,000 residents, which is 23% higher than the US average.

The ten states with the highest prevalence of drowning

Ranking State Average annual deaths by drowning, per 100,000 residents. Total number of deaths by drowning from 2018-2022. 1 Alaska 5.3 194 2 Hawaii 3.9 283 3 Montana 2.7 149 4 Louisiana 2.6 592 5 Florida 2.4 2,640 6 Maine 2.2 148 7 Arkansas 2.1 324 8 Oregon 2.09 442 9 Washington 2.0 770 10 Mississippi 1.9 287

On the other end of the scale, Nebraska was named as the safest state, with a low drowning rate of 1 person per 100,000 residents each year – 34% lower than the national average of 1.6 deaths per 100,000.

Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York also ranked as states with a very low risk of drowning.

An expert from Fasig Brooks commented on the findings, offering advice on drowning prevention:

“On average, 5,201 people drown in the US every year. This number is tragically high, and many of the deaths are preventable, but these figures indicate a greater need for drowning prevention training.

“While we often assume that the sea is the most dangerous body of water, Arkansas is in seventh place in this ranking, despite being a land-locked state. This indicates the dangers of lakes, rivers, and even swimming pools if proper safety measures are not followed and suggests that further water-safety training should be made accessible, even in states with no access to the ocean.

“Many of the other states in this ranking, such as Hawaii and Florida, are home to beaches and resorts which attract a large tourist crowd. Local governments must implement awareness campaigns and safety measures to educate tourists who may be unaware of local water conditions.

“Across the US, children should be encouraged to take swimming lessons as early as possible, and always supervised in water. For adults who are not confident swimmers, most pools offer adult swimming classes. Avoiding alcohol around water, wearing a buoyancy aid, and training in CPR will all help to prevent accidents around water.

