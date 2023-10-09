The universally loved Les Misérables is set to go on a world tour, here’s how to get tickets and list of UK dates

Les Misérables, the popular show that is currently starring on the West End, is set to go on a world tour. This comes just days after the show was interrupted by Just Stop Oil in London during a live performance.

The production, which has been dazzling theatres for decades, will have a new design that has been specifically created for arenas (and large theatres) with audiences of between 3,000 to 5,000.

The tour, which begins in 2024 and runs into 2025, will kick off at the SSE Arena Belfast between September 19 - 28 before moving on to Scotland, at the OVO Hydro from October 3 - 6.

It will then move to England at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena between October 10 - 13, Aberdeen’s P&J Live from October 17 - 20, Manchester’s AO Arena between December 26 - 29 and Newcastle’s Utilita Arena from January 2 - 5, 2025.

After finishing up in the north of England, it will move abroad, heading to Rockhal in Luxembourg between October 25 - 27, 2024, Teatro Stabile Del FVG in Trieste from November 7 - 11, Milan’s Teatro Arcimboldi between November 14 - 24 and Oslo Spektrum from December 5 - 8.

More dates for the tour are yet to be announced, including dates in Australia, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea and more. Tickets go on general sale on October 12 for the UK dates, more information can be found on the official website .

Cameron Mackintosh said today: “I’m thrilled to announce the initial venues where this spectacular production of Les Misérables will run. This much-anticipated world tour will be a unique opportunity for many celebrated performers to play their favourite roles for short periods in different parts of the world, so fans will get the chance to see their favourite stars (and mine!) in their favourite musical.

“Over the show’s nearly 40 years existence, it has also proved to be the launch pad for an extraordinary list of stars around the world, in many different languages and countries. Both the show and the score of Les Mis continues to win poll after poll around the world as the public’s favourite musical of all time, containing so many of the most memorable and beloved songs ever written for the musical theatre.