Lidl product recall: Supermarket chain recalls chicken dipper due to ‘hard blue plastic’ - what to do
Lidl recently issued a recall to a popular product due to the presence of Red Hen Battered Chicken Dippers - here’s what to do
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lidl has issued a product recall today, recalling one of its chicken products which may contain pieces of hard blue plastic. The supermarket has recalled its Red Hen Battered Chicken Dippers.
It has been recalled due to the possible presence of plastic, which makes it unsafe to eat. It is the 25 pack of chicken dippers, which comes in 450g packs which has been affected, but advice on what you should do has been issued
Advertisement
Advertisement
The batch code that ‘hard blue plastic’ may be found in is 306931400 and the best before date on the impacted chicken is February 25. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has issued a “do not eat” warning.
The FSA says: Lidl GB is recalling the above product. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all Lidl GB stores. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tells them what to do if they have bought the product.”
The FSA have also issued advice to anyone who has the product, saying:” If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought or contact cu[email protected] or call 0203 966 5566 for a full refund.”