Fit For Travel, which is run by the NHS, has released a list of 18 medical conditions that may see you ‘banned’ from flying

A travel warning has been issued over 18 medical conditions that could potentially see you banned from flying. Some illnesses that would stop people from taking off are well known and obvious, but some not so.

The World Health Organization states: "Airlines have the right to refuse to carry passengers with conditions that may worsen, or have serious consequences, during the flight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“They may require medical clearance from their doctor if there is an indication that a passenger could be suffering from any disease or physical or mental condition that could be a hazard to the safety of the aircraft, reduce the welfare and comfort of the other passengers and crew members, require medical attention during the flight, or may be aggravated by the flight.

"If cabin crew suspect before departure that a passenger may be ill, the aircraft’s captain will be informed and a decision taken as to whether the passenger is fit to travel, needs medical attention or presents a danger to other passengers and crew or to the safety of the aircraft.

"Airline policies vary and requirements should always be checked at the time of, or before, booking the flight. A good place to find information is often the airline’s own website."