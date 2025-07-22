London animals hurt: Keep animals skip safe

Greater London saw the most incidents in 2024 with 263, followed by Greater Manchester with 95 and the West Midlands with 87.

As the RSPCA reveals there were 1,910 reports of animals hurt by litter, it's feared poor waste disposal could lead to more injuries.

It’s prompted experts at Fletchers Waste to urge people to dispose of their rubbish safely, especially when binning in bulk.

Lancashire and Devon followed with 81 and 77 respectively.

All Litter Incident Types 2024 Greater London 263 Greater Manchester 95 West Midlands 87 Lancashire 81 Devon 77

At the other end of the scale, City of London only had 1 incident, followed by Rutland with 3 and Shropshire with 5.

Isle of Wight, Herefordshire and Oxfordshire came next with 6, 8 and 8.

All Litter Incident Types 2024 City of London 1 Rutland 3 Shropshire 5 Isle of Wight 6 Herefordshire 8 Oxfordshire 8

Steve Mallon, from Fletchers Waste, revealed five tips to keep animals out of skips and safe.

"Always cover your skip overnight – a simple tarpaulin can make the difference between a safe skip and a wildlife trap. Wild animals are often most active after dark, and an uncovered skip is like an open invitation. By securing a fitted tarpaulin or heavy-duty cover, you not only keep curious creatures out, but also protect your waste from the elements and windblown litter."

"Keep food waste out of skips entirely – nothing attracts curious animals quicker than the scent of last night’s dinner. Whether it's a few crusts or a takeaway box, leftover food can lure in foxes, rats, gulls, and more. Dispose of food in designated food bins or sealed refuse containers instead, ensuring your skip doesn’t become a magnet for pests or a feast for local wildlife."

"Avoid overfilling – spilling waste around the skip invites rodents and foxes and gives them easier access inside. Once rubbish starts to hang over the edges or gather underneath, animals will naturally explore the area. Overfilled skips also increase the risk of accidents and fines, so keeping waste level with the rim is both safer for animals and smarter for your wallet."

"Avoid placing your skip near hedgerows, fences, or garden features – these can act as steppingstones for animals to climb in. Positioning your skip in an open, flat space away from trees or walls removes the opportunity for foxes, cats, or squirrels to gain easy access, whilst also ensuring ease of delivery and collection for the skip itself. The harder it is to reach, the less likely it is that animals will try."

"Check before you chuck – a quick glance can prevent injury to animals who may have snuck inside unseen. Small creatures like hedgehogs, kittens, or birds can crawl into a skip during the night and go unnoticed under the waste. Before throwing anything in, especially heavy or sharp items, take a moment to ensure there are no unintended skip residents hiding below."