Revolving sofas, Damien Hirst paintings, and a private gym are just some of the luxuries guests can enjoy in this hotel suite so it is no wonder that Leonardo Di Caprio has already stayed there

Leonardo DiCaprio has stayed in Claridge's luxurious London penthouse suite. Photograph courtesy of Claridge's

Claridge’s hotel in London is synonymous with luxury so it is no surprise with their discerning clientele that their penthouse would be six years in the making… Boasting Damien Hirst paintings (yes you read that correctly), a 100-inch TV, four bedrooms, a private gym (that also hosts a sculpture of Hydra and Kali by Damien Hirst), and a bathroom with Baccarat crystal taps, this luxury penthouse has quite the price tag and is reportedly £60,000 per night. It would seem that the penthouse has already attracted Hollywood’s A-list and Leonardo DiCaprio has already been fortunate to stay there.

This is the view from the sitting room at Claridge's penthouse suite. Photograph courtesy of Claridge's.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Financial Times reported that “The only wrong note, so to speak, is the glass piano pavilion, which stands on the edge of the terrace, flanked by a couple of Hirst’s Cycladic torsos, one marble, the other bronze. Inside is a Steinway Model B-221 piano (an instrument that retails at £119,725) customised with the underside of the lid lacquered in the signature peppermint green of Claridge’s livery.” The article goes on to say that “a glass box with a stone floor is no place for a piano of this calibre.”

Advertisement

Advertisement