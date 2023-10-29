Inside London’s most expensive hotel suite, where is it and how much does it cost?
Revolving sofas, Damien Hirst paintings, and a private gym are just some of the luxuries guests can enjoy in this hotel suite so it is no wonder that Leonardo Di Caprio has already stayed there
Claridge’s hotel in London is synonymous with luxury so it is no surprise with their discerning clientele that their penthouse would be six years in the making… Boasting Damien Hirst paintings (yes you read that correctly), a 100-inch TV, four bedrooms, a private gym (that also hosts a sculpture of Hydra and Kali by Damien Hirst), and a bathroom with Baccarat crystal taps, this luxury penthouse has quite the price tag and is reportedly £60,000 per night. It would seem that the penthouse has already attracted Hollywood’s A-list and Leonardo DiCaprio has already been fortunate to stay there.
The Financial Times reported that “The only wrong note, so to speak, is the glass piano pavilion, which stands on the edge of the terrace, flanked by a couple of Hirst’s Cycladic torsos, one marble, the other bronze. Inside is a Steinway Model B-221 piano (an instrument that retails at £119,725) customised with the underside of the lid lacquered in the signature peppermint green of Claridge’s livery.” The article goes on to say that “a glass box with a stone floor is no place for a piano of this calibre.”
It would appear that the piano pavilion does not appear to be detracting from any bookings of the penthouse suite. On the contrary, it was recently booked for 10 nights recently but the hotel reportedly does not expect the suite to be booked for more than 30-40 per cent of the year. The designer behind the penthouse suite is Rémi Tessier. He is renowned for creating interiors for superyachts and can count James Dyson as one of his clients and was responsible for his superyacht ‘Nahlin.’