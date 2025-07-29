Love at first sight: How we spent £2.7million converting a ruined church into a luxury wedding venue

But where others saw decay, Johnny Youssef and his wife Abby saw potential.

Many thought the couple were mad when they bought the dilapidated building in the heart of Kansas City for £519,000.

Two years and another £2.2million later, the old Broadway Baptist Church has been reborn as Melrose Abbey, a breathtaking wedding venue that has become the ultimate venue to tie the knot.

With couple queuing up to pay up to $10,000 (£7,500) to hire “the Abbey”, that investment looks to be paying off.

“I wanted to restore something that looked hopeless,” says Johnny.

“This wasn’t just about flipping a property. It was about honouring the past while creating a space for people to celebrate their most joyful moments.”

Johnny, 38, is no stranger to ambitious renovation projects. Born in Cairo, Egypt, and raised in the US since he was 15, he’s carved out a career as a real estate investor, designer, and renovator with a talent for turning “ugly properties into money makers”.

But the Melrose Abbey project was different, deeply personal and wildly ambitious even for Johnny.

He and Abby, who themselves got married in 2022, bought the derelict building that same year.

“It was love at first sight, with the building and with the vision,” says Abby, who has an eye for interiors that’s proved invaluable throughout the renovation.

“We knew it could be a place where couples say ‘I do’ under stained-glass windows and crystal chandeliers.”

Their TikTok page, has since exploded with over 2.9 million likes as viewers follow every dusty discovery, late-night paint job, and jaw-dropping reveal.

From smashed pews to elegant ceremony benches, Johnny documented every step of the journey, including the frantic final push before their very first wedding.

“We had just days to get the outside of the church ready,” Johnny recalls.

“People were still sceptical. The place had become a target for vandals, we needed to make a statement that the dignity of the building was coming back.”

With 25,000 square feet of renovated space, Melrose Abbey offers everything a couple could dream of on their big day.

The chapel itself boasts soaring 30-foot ceilings, original stained-glass windows, ornate gold detailing, and one of the largest crystal chandeliers in Kansas City.

The main level accommodates up to 150 guests in lovingly restored pews, while the upper balcony offers seating for an additional 50.

“It’s like stepping into a fairytale,” says one recent bride.

“The light through the stained glass, the chandelier, it’s just magical.”

Downstairs, the reception space continues the wow-factor with countless chandeliers, LED mood lighting, luxe trim work, and space for up to 200 guests.

There’s a large dance floor, a catering prep area for plated or buffet-style meals, and even a full-service bar clad in stone and antique mirrors.

Add to that the elegant social lounge, gold chiavari chairs, plush white leather cushions, and a leafy green lawn enclosed by a custom iron gate, perfect for those sparkler exits or a cocktail hour under the stars, and you’ve got a venue that rivals anything in the United States.

But the real heart of this story is the partnership between Johnny and Abby.

“I’ve worn many hats,” Johnny laughs.

“I’ve been a pastor, TV news editor, landlord, even a wedding emcee. But nothing has stretched and inspired me like this.”

Abby, who has remained behind the scenes in most TikToks, is the quiet powerhouse who brings Johnny’s grand visions to life with elegant and often unexpected touches.

“She makes it beautiful. I make it functional,” Johnny says proudly.

“We’re a team in every sense of the word.”

And they’re not done yet.

Not content with just the wedding side of things, Johnny and Abby are now converting the old church offices and Sunday school rooms into boutique hotel suites.

“Would you stay overnight in a historic church-turned-hotel?” Johnny teased in a recent TikTok update, showing off the latest progress.

With multiple suite sizes and unique layouts, the idea is to offer overnight accommodation for wedding guests or visitors who simply want a one-of-a-kind stay in a property dripping with character.

“It’s about extending the magic,” Johnny says.

“From the ceremony to the honeymoon suite, all under one roof.”

Despite the glamour and glitz of the finished product, the project has not been without challenges.

“The pushback we got when we started fixing the exterior was intense,” Johnny admits.

“People thought we were crazy. But we weren’t just restoring bricks and mortar, we were restoring purpose.”

That sense of purpose is what fuels Johnny’s wider mission, to inspire others to revive old, forgotten spaces.

Through his social media platforms and website, he shares tips, encouragement, and behind-the-scenes insights into flipping homes, hosting experiences, and finding the beauty in broken things.

“It’s not about perfection,” he says. “It’s about potential.”

And if Melrose Abbey is anything to go by, there’s no limit to what that potential can become.

