Love Is Blind UK season 2 is back — but this data shows you’re better off on First Dates

First date photo by Anton Mislawsky on Unsplash

Get Ready…

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pods are open once again. Love Is Blind UK returns August 13 with a brand-new season full of brand-new faces, heart-pounding romance and messy love triangles.

But amongst all the dating, proposals and drama, one question is being asked…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How successful are the relationships that come out of the hit reality show?

A new study by jewellery brand Abbott Lyon has analysed 98 seasons of reality dating shows, digging into hundreds of relationships, breakups, and marriages. The results? If you’re looking for true, lasting love, Love Is Blind might not be your best bet.

Love Is Blind Falls Behind in the Romance Rankings

Despite its focus on emotional connection over physical attraction, Love Is Blind UK hasn’t cracked the top three most successful dating shows for forming real relationships.

In contrast, Love Is Blind UK has only produced 3 couples — and none are still together.

What About Marriage?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even shows that centre around commitment — like Love Is Blind and MAFS — don’t lead to marriage success. Surprisingly, Love on the Spectrum Australia comes out on top with a 67% marriage success rate, while First Dates leads in total number of marriages (7).

As for Love Is Blind UK? With only one season under its belt, it’s currently sitting at 0%.

Expert Insight: Why Some Reality Romances Actually Work

What’s the secret behind the Love Is Blind couples who actually make it past the cameras and build lasting relationships?

According to Tina Laws, Certified Relationship & Intimacy Coach, it’s not about the drama, the spotlight, or the instant chemistry — it’s about shared priorities and deep emotional compatibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The most enduring pairings are built on emotional intelligence, empathy, resilience, and a shared vision for the future,” she explains. “Chemistry fades. Compatibility lasts.”

Laws highlights that real success comes when couples focus on mutual respect, honest communication, and long-term growth — not just the on-screen spark that captivates viewers.

In other words, while Love Is Blind thrives on instant connection, the couples who truly thrive are those who build on solid, emotional foundations beyond the pods.

So… Do Dating Shows Work at All?

Surprisingly, they might — but only if you pick the right one.

While the Love Is Blind pods promise deep connection without physical bias, the numbers suggest that shows like Love Island or First Dates might actually offer a more reliable route to lasting love.