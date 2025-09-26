Bake Off fave outshone by UK's quirkiest competition at Malvern Autumn Show 2025
Britain’s quirkiest competition heralded the start of Malvern Autumn Show today (Friday September 26) along with celebrities including a Great British Bake Off favourite.
Although Candice Brown, who won series seven in 2016, was a star attraction in The Great Malvern Cake Off Theatre, she was outshone by gardeners who broke a staggering six Guinness World Records in the CANNA UK National Giant Vegetables Championship tent.
Records broken including longest radish and heaviest celeriac after a tense day of weighing and measuring with 132 growers battling it out for medals.
Malvern Autumn Show, in association with Westons, will welcome over 65,000 visitors through its gates this weekend until Sunday, September 28. Other celebrity speakers giving talks and demonstrations include Monty Don, JB Gill and Adam Frost.
It includes craft and food markets along with the RHS Flower Show’s bulb markets, which offers gardeners plants and advice. Vintage car displays, fairground rides and animals to see up close are among the attractions.
This year, there is also All Things Drink with Piston Distillery - a new area of boozy treats in the form of shopping experiences, engaging talks and workshops.
See what Malvern Autumn Show is like in the video above. It continues throughout Saturday and Sunday with details on events at the show website here.
Guinness World Records were set for these vegetables
Tallest Luffa Plant at 11.672m by Graham Barratt
Tallest Runner Bean Plant at 8.006m by Peter Glazebrook
Longest Radish at 7.848m by Joe Atherton
Longest Aubergine at 49cm by Peter Glazebrook
Longest Sweet Pepper at 26.7cm by Kevin & Gareth Fortey6
Heaviest Celeriac at 8.01kg by Chris Marriott.
There was also a UK and European record broken for the heaviest tomato at 4.39kg by Douglas Smith.