Manchester is Britain’s most stylish city and this is why

The UK has always had a way with style, from streetwear to vintage looks and everything in between. Brits love mixing timeless classics with bold statement pieces, showing off their personal style in all kinds of ways. But it makes you wonder, which cities in the UK are actually the best-dressed? A recent study took a closer look to find out.

The research, conducted by fashion brand Aurélien, analysed how people across the UK engage with fashion online and offline. Using data from Google Trends, Instagram, and Google Maps, the study assessed over 50 UK cities based on fashion-related search activity, social media engagement, and the number of charity shops per capita, combining these into an overall “best-dressed score”.

Manchester is officially the UK’s best-dressed city, leading the country in both online fashion engagement and real-world style. With more than 9,000 fashion-related Google searches per 10,000 people and over 2,100 Instagram hashtags dedicated to local style.

Close behind, Newcastle upon Tyne ranked second with the highest rate of fashion-related Google searches in the entire country, an impressive 10,412 per 10,000 people, suggesting an especially style-curious population. London, long seen as the UK’s fashion capital, took third place with a staggering 3,251 fashion-related Instagram hashtags per 10,000 people, the most of any city, confirming its dominance on social media.

Croydon landed fourth thanks to 13,635 fashion-related Google searches per 10,000 people and 2.94 charity shops per 10,000 residents, showing a strong mix of curiosity and sustainable shopping. Rounding out the top five was Leeds, with 7,039 fashion searches per 10,000 people, 659 Instagram hashtags per 10,000, and 2.64 charity shops per 10,000 residents.

Glasgow, Oxford, Bournemouth, Edinburgh, and Norwich completed the top 10. On the other hand, Bexley, Nottingham, Slough, Sutton, and Newport ranked in the bottom 5.

To rank the cities, the study analysed three key factors: fashion-related Google searches (40%), Instagram hashtag engagement (40%), and charity shops per capita (20%). Each factor was combined into an overall “Best-Dressed Score,” revealing where fashion and personal style are most alive across the UK. Data sources included Google Trends, Instagram, and Google Maps.

“Fashion isn’t just about following trends or buying the latest pieces,” said Roza Francken, a spokesperson from Aurelien. “It’s really about expressing yourself, experimenting, and mixing things that feel personal. The most stylish people are the ones who aren’t afraid to play with colour, texture, and vintage or second-hand finds. Personal style should be fun, creative, and completely individual.”

List of the top 20 best-dressed cities in the UK:

Rank City Fashion-related Google searches per 10K Fashion-related Instagram hashtags per 10K Charity shops per 10K Best-dressed overall score 1 Manchester 9,000 2,127.30 2.05 60.02 2 Newcastle upon Tyne 10,412 769.3 4.11 56.9 3 London 5,692 3,251.80 0.26 55.69 4 Croydon 13,635 23.8 2.94 52.36 5 Leeds 7,039 659.2 2.64 38.61 6 Glasgow 6,866 588.2 2.37 35.99 7 Oxford 5,509 138.3 4.38 35.35 8 Bournemouth 5,383 38 4.58 34.67 9 Edinburgh 6,458 361.3 2.82 33.98 10 Norwich 4,209 435.9 4.03 33.5 11 Belfast 4,340 263 4.15 32.28 12 Aberdeen 4,091 126.4 4.37 30.85 13 Walsall 4,046 1.3 4.71 30.67 14 Warrington 3,779 511.1 3.45 30.45 15 Birmingham 7,384 315.9 1.42 29.98 16 Plymouth 3,789 25.4 4.57 29.59 17 Bristol 4,161 656.1 2.56 29.42 18 Liverpool 2,266 1,026.50 1.56 23.69 19 Ipswich 3,384 28.4 3.47 23.4 20 Swindon 3,592 3.8 3.18 22.44