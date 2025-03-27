Marketing expert reveals why you end up buying more in IKEA

Reward: Cheap food is part of IKEA's clever strategy

There's a reason you always end up spending more money than you planned at IKEA - and it’s all about a clever strategy, according to one marketing expert.

Have you ever walked into the Swedish furniture store for a floor lamp and left with a trolley full of candles, plants and storage boxes? You're not alone.

Marketing guru Terry Fisher says that the entire store layout is designed to make you spend more - and here’s how:

The ‘IKEA maze’ effect

“IKEA’s store layout is intentionally designed like a maze, guiding customers through a winding path with limited shortcuts,” says Terry.

“This forces you to walk past every product category, whether you need to or not, increasing the chances of impulse buys.

“By the time you’ve reached the checkout, you’ve already subconsciously justified adding extra items to your cart - it’s very clever!”

The power of the room set-up

By showing fully designed rooms with perfectly coordinated pieces, the famous Swedish brand triggers aspirational buying.

“IKEA doesn’t just sell furniture - it sells a lifestyle,” says Terry. “You might have only popped in for a bed frame but when you see a beautiful styled-up bedroom, you’re more likely to end up buying the other bits and pieces to recreate it in your own home.”

The price anchoring strategy

Ever noticed how the cheapest items are placed first? This is called ‘price anchoring’.

Terry explains: “When you see affordable basics early on, it creates the perception that everything else in the store is reasonably priced, even if you’re spending more on higher-ticket items like sofas or wardrobes.”

The ‘grab-and-go’ Market Hall

As you near the end of your IKEA journey you enter the Market Hall, filled with small, inexpensive items like candles, kitchen gadgets and storage solutions.

“These add-on products seem like bargains at the time,” says Terry. “But they lead to unplanned purchases that end up adding up.”

The food court trick

Why does IKEA have such affordable hot dogs and meatballs?

“They do this because it serves as a psychological reward for your effort navigating the store,” says Terry.

“By offering low-priced comfort food, IKEA leaves customers feeling satisfied, reinforcing the idea that they’ve had a ‘great value’ shopping experience.”

How to avoid the IKEA spending trap

Terry advises: “Stick to a strict shopping list. Avoid the shortcuts and head straight to the item you need.

“Try not to browse the shop and push on through until you get to where you need to be - and skip the Market Hall unless absolutely necessary!”