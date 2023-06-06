For the curious.
Ethan Evans
By Ethan Evans
2 minutes ago

Much-loved TikTok sensation Matt Rife has announced a world tour where the comedian will take his viral stand-up comedy routine across North America, Australia, Europe and the United Kingdom.

The ProbleMATTic tour includes over 100 dates starting from 2023, with the UK and Europe leg starting from Tuesday, 3 September 2024.

Speaking about the tour announcement, Matt Rife said: "I couldn’t be more thrilled to live out this lifelong dream! To tour the world, spreading laughter, with some of my best friends, is something I never thought would be possible.

"I’m so grateful to get this opportunity, and it’s even more fulfilling knowing that it’s all because of the incredible people who enjoy my comedy. I’ve been working so hard towards this for 12 years and now I’ve surrounded myself with a team who works just as hard and share the same passion! I still can’t believe it."

Comedian/actor Matt Rife co-hosts the 2023 Adult Video News Awards at Resorts World Las Vegas on January 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)Comedian/actor Matt Rife co-hosts the 2023 Adult Video News Awards at Resorts World Las Vegas on January 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Andy Levitt from Live Nation added: "Matt has quickly become one of the fastest-rising comics, creating incredible global demand for tickets. We’re looking forward to working alongside him and helping him connect to his audiences around the world."

Matt Rife's popularity has boomed ever since he started posting clips from his stand-up routines on popular social media platforms like TikTok, with fans growing a liking to the American comic for his handling of hecklers, quick thinking, laugh-out-loud innuendos and charm.

Here is everything you need to know about Matt Rife's world tour; including how to get tickets, as well as when and where the comedian is coming to the United Kingdom.

How to get tickets

Matt Rife boomed in popularity for posting his stand-up routines on TikTok - Credit: Live NationMatt Rife boomed in popularity for posting his stand-up routines on TikTok - Credit: Live Nation
If you are interested in attending any of Matt Rife's gigs, tickets first go on sale with an artist presale that starts from Tuesday, 6 June 2022. The window opens at 10am.

Additional presales will then run through the week, ahead of when tickets go on general sale beginning Friday, 9 June 2022 at 10am. Visit the Matt Rife website for further information.

The tour's ticketing partner is Ticketmaster where tickets range from around £50 to around £100 depending on where you sit, as well as the platinum or VIP package you purchase. To buy tickets for the UK dates, visit the Ticketmaster website.

Matt Rife ProbleMATTic tour UK and Europe dates and venues

  • SEC Armadillo, Glasgow, UK - Tuesday, 3 September 2024
  • Utilita Arena, Birmingham, UK - Friday, 6 September 2024
  • Cardiff International Arena, Cardiff, UK – Saturday, 7 September 2024
  • O2 City Hall, Newcastle, UK - Tuesday, 10 September 2024
  • O2 Apollo, Manchester, UK - Friday, 13 September 2024
  • Eventim Apollo, London, UK - Tuesday, 17 September 2024
  • Bristol Beacon, Bristol, UK - Friday, 20 September 2024
  • 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin, Ireland - Saturday, 28 September 2024
  • Alhambra Paris, Paris, France - Tuesday, 1 October 2024
  • Royal Theatre Carré, Amsterdam, Netherlands - Saturday, 5 October 2024
  • Huxleys Neue Welt, Berlin, Germany - Tuesday, 28 October 2024
  • Nya Cirkus, Stockholm, Sweden – Sunday, 13 October 2024
  • Teatro Pavon, Madrid, Spain - Friday, 18 October 2024
  • Santeria Toscana, Milan, Italy – Sunday, 20 October 2024

The TikTok comedian also has dates in Australia and North America with nearly a hundred more dates on top of the UK and Europe leg. For more information visit the Matt Rife website.

