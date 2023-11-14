McDonald's and Crocs have teamed up to make an iconic limited-edition shoe - here's all you need to know

McDonald's x Crocs: 2023 collection release date, price, & how to buy

We've seen Balenciaga crocs; Palace crocs; Takashi Murakami crocs, hell, even Post Malone crocs... but McDonald's crocs?! Fans of the fast-food chain will be overjoyed to know two of the world's most recognisable brands have teamed up to release a limited-edition shoe just in time for Christmas.

Priced at £65, the McDonald's x Crocs collaboration goes on sale tomorrow (November 14) and will be available until stocks last. It is the first time the mega-brands have collaborated on a product together, creating widespread media hype across the globe.

Molly McKenna, Senior Director of Brand Communications at McDonald’s said: “We’re constantly blown away by the way our fans show off their love for McDonald’s, and as it turns out, Crocs’ fanbase is just as passionate. We’re excited to team up with Crocs – another brand that’s deeply embedded in culture – on our first-ever global shoe collab.”

Along with the limited-edition shoe, Crocs and McDonald's have included five exclusive jibbitz themed around some iconic McDonald’s staples including the Big Mac, the infamous McNuggets carton, McDonald’s World-Famous Fries, the legendary Golden Arches, and the iconic McDonald’s Cup.

If that's not enough, fans can also purchase an individual pack of five jibbitz for £20.00.

