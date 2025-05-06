Meet JoJo: The dog helping retirement village owners stay active

Sten started a social group called ‘Short Walks with JoJo’ at his retirement village.

Every single day, Sten Chesser, 83 years old, takes JoJo, his eight-year-old year-old terrier, on a two to three mile walk in the beautiful Hampshire countryside.

In 2020, Sten and his wife Gillian bought a two-and-a-half bedroom terraced cottage at Audley Stanbridge Earls, a local luxury retirement village in Awbridge, near Romsey, and along came JoJo for their new adventure.

Soon after moving, Sten realised that some of their fellow homeowners used to be avid walkers, but either moved to the village alone or were unable to walk up steep hills and over stiles without assistance; and they realised that going out with a group was very much safer than walking alone. Seeing an opportunity to connect people with the same passion for nature, Sten started a social group called ‘Short Walks with JoJo’.

The group has been meeting every two weeks on the Friday morning and JoJo has become quite the local celebrity among the owners.

Sten says: “The group ranges between four and eighteen homeowners depending on the weather. Being able to support others' physical wellbeing by creating this group and assisting those who need that little extra help over stiles and hills has blossomed into a walkers community at the village.”