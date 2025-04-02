Meme Queen revisits the scene

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Star of the iconic ‘bored club girl’ meme pays witty homage to the internet’s favourite meme moments – including the picture that made her famous!

Lucia revisits the ‘bored club girl’ meme and takes inspiration from put the bins out and confused math lady memes

The series highlight the common ‘face fails’ that plague group shots and selfies

Research reveals Brits spend 35 thousand minutes across their lives perfecting their images for social media, spending an average 442 minutes per year

Campaign devised to celebrate launch of Samsung’s new Galaxy A56 5G phone which comes with the innovative Best Face feature, using Awesome Intelligence to ensure everyone in a picture looks their best

Lucia Gorman, best known as the face of the viral nightclub ‘bored club girl’ meme has stepped in front of the camera for the first time to reimagine the picture that made her globally famous.

Lucia became an internet sensation overnight in 2018 thanks to a picture taken on a night out at Milk Club Edinburgh. The iconic shot which shows her appearing to look bored as she was caught off-guard by a friend, has since been shared millions of times and is one of the most famous memes in digital history.

Now, seven years after the event, Lucia has step in front of the camera again to pay tribute to the picture that made her famous alongside some of the internet’s most beloved memes.

Lucia knows more than most about getting caught off guard with a photo fail and has partnered with Samsung as she brings to life the common face fails to highlight how Samsung's new Best Face technology on the new Galaxy A56 5G that can help prevent common photo mishaps.

In a survey of 2,000 Brits, blinking (36%), awkward facial expressions when saying “cheese” (26%) and people standing in front of each other (21%) were included the list of most common group photo fails.

The new recreations see Lucia squint, blink and sneeze as research revealed half of Brits (50%) admit to taking the time to edit the photos before posting it online and a third would feel slightly comfortable uploading something unedited.

The research found Brits will spend a staggering 35,802 minutes – the equivalent of nearly 25 days of their lifetime – perfecting their online images through editing before posting on their social media profiles.

Those edits come in several forms with Brits revealing they crop parts of the image out (30%) and get rid of unwanted people in the background (24%). Whilst nearly a quarter remove red-eye or glare from glasses (23%) and get rid of people blinking or chewing (16%).

The report uncovered the nation takes over 45.3 billion photos a year with Brits admitting to spending 468 minutes per annum editing images.

Top 10 most common reasons for group photo 'face fails':

Blinking – 36% Looking in the wrong direction – 36% People out of focus – 27% Awkward facial expressions when saying "cheese" – 26% People standing in front of each other – 21% Squinting – 21% Red eye from flash – 19% People talking – 16% Hair blowing across face – 16% Looking sad – 12%

The research also found the occasions are notorious for capturing facial fails, with selfies (31%), group photos (29%), and theme park rides (17%) ranking as the top three moments where people retake photos most.

Brits are becoming increasingly frustrated with photo fails, with 38% agreeing it really annoys them when everyone looks nice apart from them. Despite this, just under half of the UK (47%) would happily post a group photo if they looked great but a friend looked terrible.

When it comes to taking group photos, two in five (21%) Brits refuse to take photos all together while 84% have chosen to delete a pic rather than posting it on social media, because they didn’t like how they looked (38%), or it was blurry and out of focus (21%).

The study also found that 32% of adults have staged a candid photo to make it more natural with Gen Zer’s being the biggest posers (69%) compared to millennials (47%), Gen X (23%) and Boomers (22%).

Annika Bizon, Mobile Experience VP of Product and Marketing, said: "At Samsung we understand the desire to capture and share life’s best moments. However, our research revealed we spend nearly a month of our lives editing photos.

With our affordable Galaxy A56 5G with Awesome Intelligence that powers Best Face technology, we’re empowering users to get their best shot effortlessly, so they can spend less time editing and more time enjoying those special moments.”

Samsung’s Galaxy A56 5G comes with the new Best Face feature which uses AI technology to perfect group shots by replacing blinking eyes or awkward faces. The affordable device comes with new Awesome Intelligence, making it the most feature packed A Series phone ever with six years of OS upgrades guaranteed.

The new Samsung Galaxy A Series range is available now to purchase please visit the website for more details.