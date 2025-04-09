Met Office warns “pollen bomb” set to hit the UK – nutritionist shares five affordable drinks to alleviate symptoms

Orange Juice

Hay fever sufferers are being warned of a “pollen bomb” set to hit over half of the UK this week, according to the latest data from the Met Office.

The term “pollen bomb” has gained popularity in recent years to explain high pollen counts – with the latest warning of “very high” pollen hitting hay fever sufferers in the South-West, extending up towards Wales and Ireland by Midweek and areas of the East Midlands across the weekend.

A “very high” and “high” tree pollen count was issued earlier this week, driven by the warmer weather which has played a significant role in the production, distribution and dispersion of pollen, according to the Met Office. Changes in temperature and rainfall may lengthen the UK pollen season and can make pollen concentrations higher, increasing the risk for hay fever sufferers.

Hay fever - also known as seasonal allergic rhinitis - affects almost 13 million people in England, of all ages. This equates to almost one in four adults and 1 in 10 children, and research shows that the number of sufferers is rising, year on year. This puts the UK among countries with the highest prevalence of hay fever in the world - alongside Australia and New Zealand - according to the World Allergy Organisation.

With hay fever season in full swing, public health nutritionist Dr Frankie Philips explains how home remedies – including teas and fruit juices – are easy and affordable ways to alleviate pesky hay fever symptoms, including sneezing, itchy eyes and a runny nose.

Orange juice : Vitamin C is a natural anti-inflammatory, and few drinks can provide you with as much bang for your buck as 100% orange juice. A single 150ml glass of pure orange juice provides over 80% of your daily vitamin C requirement and counts towards one of your 5-a-day.

: Vitamin C is a natural anti-inflammatory, and few drinks can provide you with as much bang for your buck as 100% orange juice. A single 150ml glass of pure orange juice provides over 80% of your daily vitamin C requirement and counts towards one of your 5-a-day. Camomile tea : Studies show that drinking camomile tea can lead to higher levels of the anti-inflammatory hippurat, which may help with inflammation caused by the immune system’s response to allergens.

: Studies show that drinking camomile tea can lead to higher levels of the anti-inflammatory hippurat, which may help with inflammation caused by the immune system’s response to allergens. Peppermint tea : The production of histamine can cause swelling as the body attempts to wash out allergens. Peppermint tea can act as a decongestant, thinning mucus to allow it to flow more easily from the nose. The steam produced by hot beverages can also help loosen mucus to further ease congestion.

: The production of histamine can cause swelling as the body attempts to wash out allergens. Peppermint tea can act as a decongestant, thinning mucus to allow it to flow more easily from the nose. The steam produced by hot beverages can also help loosen mucus to further ease congestion. Pineapple juice : Another juice rich in vitamin C, plus the juice and the core of the fruit also contain bromelain — an enzyme with natural anti-inflammatory properties - which is particularly useful for allergies. Bromelain produces substances in the body that help fight inflammation, swelling, nasal congestion, and respiratory problems, boosting resistance to the worst hay fever symptoms.

: Another juice rich in vitamin C, plus the juice and the core of the fruit also contain bromelain — an enzyme with natural anti-inflammatory properties - which is particularly useful for allergies. Bromelain produces substances in the body that help fight inflammation, swelling, nasal congestion, and respiratory problems, boosting resistance to the worst hay fever symptoms. Ginger shot: Ingredients such as ginger can lessen symptoms of sinusitis – and may also be helpful in alleviating symptoms of allergic rhinitis. It helps alleviate symptoms through acting as an anti-inflammatory, whilst supporting immunity, helping to reduce inflammation.

Dr Frankie Phillips added: “Allergic rhinitis is linked with raised levels of inflammatory markers. Since evidence from scientific reviews suggests that drinking 100% fruit juice reduces the concentration of some inflammatory markers, it makes sense to include 100% fruit juice in the diet is a tasty and enjoyable way to help keep inflammation in check.”