Millennials prioritise exercise more than any other generation in the UK

A local string quartet provided the soundscape for a sunset HIIT class in the garden of The Social Hub, Rome

Millenials have been named the UK’s most fitness-focused generation, with new research revealing just how far they’ll go to prioritise exercise.

The study, conducted by YouGov on behalf of lifestyle hospitality brand The Social Hub , found 19% of millennials work from home specifically to fit in a workout.

In response, The Social Hub has launched a new wellness initiative across their hotels, with a sunrise rooftop Pilates session set to take place in Glasgow this summer.

This is part of The Social Hub’s wider commitment to supporting members’ wellbeing through on-site fitness, mental health resources, and nutritious food options.

Members, coworkers, and friends of The Social Hub community were guided through the workout by one of Technogym's brand ambassadors

At The Social Hub locations across Europe, the integrated wellness approach includes 24-hour gyms with state-of-the-art equipment, a full schedule of fitness classes, regular community events, access to the OpenUp mental health platform and healthy food and drink served on-site – all designed to support everyday wellbeing for guests and coworkers.

Mental health appears to be one of the biggest drivers for younger Brits staying active, 22% of Gen Z and 19% of millennials said they work out whenever they feel anxious, using exercise as a way to boost their mood.

Kicking off the European campaign promoting wellness culture, the first of the wellbeing events from The Social Hub took place over 12 hours in Rome and Florence this Monday evening. In Rome, instead of high-octane beats, the HIIT session had a different vibe, powered by a live string quartet in the newly opened four-star hotel’s 10,000sqm green park. Early the next morning in Florence, fitness fans rose before dawn for a cycling class at The Social Hub Belfiore’s new iconic 7,000sqm rooftop park, the largest in the city, soundtracked by a silent disco and set against the sunrise.

The events are part of a new kind of wellness known as ‘fittainment’ – a global fitness trend where movement meets music, connection, and culture. According to a survey by AAHB, creating a sense of community significantly improved exercise class attendance (96.7%) because participants felt a sense of belonging. Meanwhile, Harvard Health highlights that listening to music during interval training led to faster heart rates, more intense sessions, and ‘greater enjoyment’ compared to podcasts or silence.

As part of the campaign, The Social Hub is bringing the experience to Glasgow with an early morning outdoor Pilates class followed by a community breakfast - giving members the chance to connect before the workday begins.

Inspired by survey insights showing Brits increasingly work from home to prioritise fitness, these events seek to prove that community and movement don’t need to be mutually exclusive.

Tasha Young, Chief Membership Officer at The Social Hub, said: “We see how people’s needs are changing: fitness is now a non-negotiable and it happens every hour of the day. Rather than just being for physical health, it’s about mental health too.

"No one should have to compromise between work, exercising, and supporting their headspace. Our campaign is about giving more people across Europe the opportunity to reflect on this important topic, encouraging them to combine each of them without sacrificing any aspect of their lifestyle.

“We are very proud that our hotels host a diverse community made up of travellers, coworkers and locals who can enjoy spaces and offerings that facilitate a well-rounded lifestyle. From premium 24-hour gyms, to organising more than 6,000 community building events across our 21 European hotels every year, we’re always trying to level up and create something special that people can’t get anywhere else.”