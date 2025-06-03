Modelling revealed as the ultimate hobby for relaxation and stress relief

Research by Pocher, known for their premium 1:8 scale model kits and owned by Hornby Hobbies, found that having an active hobby improves mental health, with just under half of those with an active hobby stating it keeps their mind active and provides stress relief (48%).

The Hornby Hobbies study revealed hobbies have had a resurgence, with 93% of people in the UK having an active hobby and 43% believing that hobbies have become more socially acceptable since the pandemic. The new findings suggest that hobbies including model making has a significant positive effect on mental health and wellbeing, as the popularity of adults having hobbies in the UK increases.

To understand further the positive impact hobbies and modelling can have on overall wellbeing, Pocher teamed up with specialist doctor Radha Modgil alongside three keen modellers who work in high-pressure industries, to put the hobby to the test. The participants, Dave Johnson, Lead Technician in the oil and gas industry, Luke Hoysted, Engineering Manager and James Rodgers, Operations Manager and Private Pilot, were tasked with completing a complex Pocher model build while their physiological and emotional responses were monitored.

During the challenge, Dr. Radha Modgil measured blood pressure and pulse rates to gain an insight into the stress-relieving benefits of modelling. The findings throughout the build found that participants' scores for relaxation doubled and the frequency of worrying or thinking about work reduced by 50% with one participant experiencing a reduction of 90%. Their ratings for mood in terms of happiness and wellbeing almost doubled and one of the three participants even saw a reduction in blood pressure during the build.

Dr. Radha Modgil said: “Hobbies are not just a ‘nice to have’, they are essential to our mental health and emotional wellbeing. From improving focus and concentration, to keeping our minds active, alongside reducing stress and worry, they are mindful activities that bring us back into the present moment, much needed when the world is as busy as it is and can feel overwhelming.

Hobbies also allow us to use our imaginations, to be more creative, and to connect with others and build relationships which give us a sense of belonging and purpose. Model building with Pocher is great for wellbeing and creates a great sense of community for modellers.”

Scott Elsey, Brand Managing Director at Pocher said: “We are thrilled to share our latest research showing that model building can reduce levels of stress and significantly boost mindfulness. We know many of our customers work in high pressured jobs, and it’s great to see how our model kits can offer a therapeutic escape as well as a rewarding challenge.

In today’s always-on digital world, analogue hobbies like model building offer a valuable chance to slow down, focus, and reconnect with the joy of making something with your hands.

Through collaborating with Dr. Radha Modgil and our dedicated community, we've seen firsthand how this fulfilling hobby can enhance mental wellbeing and encourage adults to pick up a hobby to add more tranquillity and joy into the day to day."

The new Pocher Pagani Utopia Coupé embodies the beauty and engineering of the real car in a 1:8 scale replica that captures the elegance and performance of the legendary Pagani Utopia Coupé. With over 556 precisely designed parts, plus over 200 screws, this complete model kit is crafted from premium materials for an unparalleled finish. This kit features working elements such as opening doors, steering, and suspension, providing a realistic experience and representation of what it would be like to be behind the wheel of this hypercar.

The Pocher Pagani Utopia Coupé is available to order now for RRP £879.99 at uk.pocher.com/products/pagani-utopia-coupe-rinascimento-lucido-hk120.