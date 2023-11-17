Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is set to debut on Apple TV this week - this is how you can watch it.

Fans of Monsterverse may now finally look forward to the highly anticipated sci-fi drama coming to their screens. 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters', which will premiere exclusively on Apple TV+ this week, promises to take viewers on an exhilarating ride into the realm of gigantic monsters and the secretive organisation known as the Monarch.

"Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" tracks two siblings who, while looking into their late father's past, discover their family's mysterious connection to the Monarch. The drama chronicles the epic battle between Godzilla and the Titans that levelled San Francisco and the shocking realisation that monsters exist.

Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where the Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga — spanning three generations — reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.

Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Kiersey Clemons, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, Elisa Lasowski, and other actors star in the ten-episode series, which is based on Toho Co., Ltd. It was produced by Matt Fraction and Chris Black, who also acts as showrunner.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters marks the fifth chapter in the MonsterVerse cinematic universe featuring iconic creatures King Kong and Godzilla. The franchise kicked off in 2014 with Godzilla, directed by Gareth Edwards, and continued with Kong: Skull Island in 2017 and Godzilla: King of the Monsters in 2019. The epic clash between the two colossal beings occurred in Godzilla vs. Kong in 2021, and fans can anticipate their collaboration in the upcoming Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, set to debut in early 2024.

How to watch Monarch: Legacy of Monsters