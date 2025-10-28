With tens of millions of active users, Hotukdeals.com serves as a trusted resource for budget-conscious shoppers.

Hotukdeals.com, the UK’s largest deal-sharing community, has compiled the ultimate list of the restaurants, cafes and supermarkets offering kids ear free deals half term.

Families looking for budget-friendly ways to treat themselves will be pleased to discover they can dine out with hospitality giants like TGI Fridays and Burger King - who are both offering kids eat free with an adult meal if you use the app.

Dan Evans, deals expert at Hotukdeals said: “With the holidays nearly upon us I wanted to put together a thread of discounted meal deals for the end of term.

“Hopefully if you're looking to save some cash, whilst out and about, this thread will help you, friends and family.

“Keep in mind that these offers can vary by location and might change, so double-check with your local restaurants before heading out.”

Angus Steakhouse – Kids under 8 eat free daily, 12pm–5pm.

ASDA Café – Kids eat for £1 daily, no adult spend required.

ASK Italian – Kids under 10 eat for £1 during school holidays.

Banana Tree — Children eat for free on Sundays when an adult purchases a main meal.

Beefeater – Two kids under 16 eat free with every adult breakfast.

Bella Italia – Get a child’s meal for £1 with any adult main.

Bill’s – Kids eat free on weekdays when an adult orders a main, 27th–31st October.

Brewers Fayre – Two kids under 16 eat breakfast for free when an adult buys breakfast

BrewDog – One child eats free with one adult (only in England & Wales 27th–31st October).

Burger King – From 13th October to 2ndNovember, kids eat free via their app.

Café Rouge — Up to two kids aged 11 and under eat free on weekdays during October half term when an adult orders a main course.

Chiquito – Kids eat free daily, 27th–31st October.

Coconut Tree – Kids eat free daily, 27th Oct–9th Nov.

Cote Brasserie — Kids aged 12 and under can get two courses for free when an adult orders a main dish, or get breakfast for free when an adult orders a breakfast dish. Valid 24th-31st October (excluding weekends).

Dobbies Garden Centres – Kids eat for £1 with an adult breakfast or lunch.

Farmhouse Inns – Two kids eat free per paying adult in England and Wales 17th–31st October.

Flaming Grill – A free kids’ meal and dessert with one paying adult, 20th–31st October.

Franco Manca — Kids under 12 get a free pizza for every full-priced adult meal purchased. Available Monday-Thursday only.

Frankie & Benny’s — Kids eat free Monday-Friday up until 31st Plus, between 31st October–2nd November, kids who come to a restaurant in costume can get a free portion of Spooky Skins on the house (usually £7.95)

Future Inns – Under-5s eat free with any adult meal.

Gordon Ramsay Restaurants – Kids under 10 eat free, all day, every day.

Harvester — Up to two £1 kids’ meals with the purchase of an adult main course.

Heathrow airport — Kids eat free when adult orders an item from the main menu, between 27th October and 3rd November.

Hungry Horse — Kids eat for £1 between 17th-31st October

IKEA – Kids’ meals from 95p daily, from 11am.

Las Iguanas – Kids under 12 eat free via the “My Las Iguanas” app.

Marco Pierre White – Kids under 12 eat free daily with an adult meal.

Morrisons Café – Kids eat free all day, every day, with a £5 adult spend.

Pausa Café at Dunelm – Kids eat free with every £4 adult spend.

Premier Inn and Travelodge – Up to two under-16s eat breakfast free when an adult orders a full breakfast or “Meal Deal.” Available when you book breakfast in advance or add to your room booking.

Preto – Kids up to 10 eat free with a paying adult (check times/voucher).

Prezzo — Up to two kids can eat free during October half term when an adult orders a main.

Purezza – Kids under 10 get a free pizza with every adult meal.

SA Brains Pubs – Kids eat for £1 on Wednesdays (conditions apply).

Sizzling Pubs – Kids eat for £1 Monday to Friday between 3pm and 7pm (school holiday variations may apply).

Subway — Free 4” sub, snack, and drink with the purchase of a full-price footlong sub between the 25th and 31st

Table Table – Two kids eat free breakfast daily with one adult breakfast purchase.

TGI Fridays – Kids eat free with adult meals, via app.

Tesco café — Kids get a free meal with any adult purchase, when dining in between Monday and Friday with a Clubcard.

The Real Greek – Kids under 12 eat free Sundays with a £10 adult spend.

Toby Carvery – Runs a “Kids Eat for £1” voucher offer via their app. Applicable to kids aged 12 or younger.

Yo! Sushi – Kids eat free for every £10 spent by adults on weekdays during school holidays.

Zizzi — Kids can enjoy a three-course meal (usually worth £8.50) with the purchase of an adult meal this half term.

The full list is being updated all the time on the Hotukdeals website.

Hotukdeals was founded in 2004 and has grown into the UK's leading deals community with more than three million registered members and tens of millions of monthly users.

Dan added: "Hotukdeals isn’t just a website; it’s a place where people come together to save money, share tips, and get the most out of every purchase."

