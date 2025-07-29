5 airport hacks every UK traveller should know before heading abroad this summer

Photo by Ethan Robertson on Unsplash

With many Brits heading abroad this summer, the squeeze of rising travel costs is more noticeable than ever. From surging airport parking fees to expensive terminal food and drink, the cost of getting from your doorstep to the departure gate is climbing faster, and often catches many travellers off guard.

The Guardian recently reported that some UK airports have hiked their drop-off charges to £7 for just 10 minutes, with Stansted, Manchester, and Bristol among the most expensive[1]. However, many airports, including Heathrow, Edinburgh, and Gatwick, still offer free "kiss-and-fly" drop-off zones just a short shuttle ride from the terminal.

To help travellers navigate these rising costs, the financial experts at Moneyboat have analysed the latest data and compiled a list of smart, insider-approved tips to help holidaymakers save before takeoff.

Whether you're flying for a family holiday, a weekend break, or a business trip, these simple strategies can keep costs down and stress levels low.

Where you'll pay the most to drop off

According to recent findings from The Guardian and The Independent, short-stay drop-off charges at some UK airports have reached record highs in 2025:

Rank Airport Drop-off Charge Free Option? 1 Manchester Airport Up to £25 (Express drop-off) Free drop-off area with shuttle bus 2 London Stansted £25 (Express set-down) Free mid-stay car park with shuttle 3 London Luton £7 (10 mins) Free parking in long-stay car park 4 Birmingham Airport £5 (10 mins) Free drop-off in longer-stay car parks 5 Leeds Bradford £6 (10 mins) Free one-hour parking in designated areas

(Based on current rates reported by The Independent and The Guardian)

Major airports such as Heathrow, Gatwick, and Edinburgh continue to offer free "kiss-and-ride" zones just a short shuttle away from the terminal, worth considering if you're trying to avoid steep access fees.

Smart ways to cut airport costs

A majority of Brits are adjusting their travel plans or cutting holiday-related spending due to rising costs, with nearly half citing affordability as a major concern. A recent Moneyboat survey found that around 36% of Brits believe they're currently unable to book their dream trip due to financial strain[4].

The airport is one of the easiest places to overspend, being prepared can help you start your trip on the right foot. That's why the experts at Moneyboat have pulled together some simple, practical ways to help save before jetting off:

Pre-book parking: Airport parking prices can soar up to £300+ for two weeks if left until the last minute. Booking online in advance can cut costs by 60–70%, with prices starting as low as £58/week in Scotland compared to £110/week in England. Bring your own snacks and refillable water bottle: Many travellers mistakenly believe they cannot bring homemade sandwiches through airport security, but they're permitted as long as they're not liquid-based. Frequent flyers recommend packing your own food, as sandwiches and snacks inside terminals can cost 2–3 times more than on the high street. Empty bottles are allowed through security and can be refilled for free at water stations. Use airport loyalty apps and cashback: Boots Advantage, Costa Coffee, and WHSmith apps often feature pre-security discounts or deals that help travellers avoid inflated post-security prices. Bring your own entertainment: Travelling with kids? Pack small toys, colouring books, or tablets loaded with content – buying entertainment in terminals is often pricey. And the same goes for yourself! Bring a book or download your favourite show onto your device rather than picking anything up at a premium. Prepare before you fly: Weigh and measure your luggage before you leave, extra baggage charges at the airport can be costly and stressful.

Moneyboat advises travellers to book everything, from parking to baggage, well in advance. Travel credit cards with rewards schemes can unlock benefits such as free lounge access, priority boarding, or Avios points, making the journey both cheaper and more comfortable.

The cost of living remains a major concern for many families, with nearly one in three Brits planning fewer trips abroad this year due to rising costs. For those still determined to travel, avoiding unnecessary expenses at airports could make the difference between staying on budget or overspending before the holiday even begins.