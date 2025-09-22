A guide to Stamp Duty in 2025: Thresholds, rates, and second home rules, explained

Matthew Pescott Frost, director at Matthew Douglas Ltd

Anyone who has been paying attention to recent national news headlines will have seen a regular taxation topic appearing in articles across the country: Stamp Duty.

Sign up to our How To Survive the Cost of Living Crisis newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tax has taken centre stage for the first time since well-documented changes under former Prime Minister Liz Truss in 2022, thanks mainly to the now-ex Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner.

Ms Rayner admitted that she failed to pay enough Stamp Duty Land Tax, better known as Stamp Duty, on a second property and has resigned from government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stamp Duty is complex. Industry experts have, in no uncertain terms, labelled it a “confusing mess” while others have suggested that it shouldn’t exist at all - yet, it brings in billions to the UK economy each year. As a reliable source of income for the state, there appears to be no sign of the legislation around Stamp Duty changing in the near, or even distant, future. So, what’s the truth behind this often perplexing payment?

In this article, we will explore the legalities and thresholds around Stamp Duty, recent changes to the policy and where, specifically, Angela Rayner went wrong in her Stamp Duty liability - a mistake which ultimately cost her the second most prominent position in the UK government.

What is Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT) in the UK?

Stamp Duty is a taxation due on property bought over a certain value in England and Northern Ireland, with the specific amount being determined by the amount paid for the property.

If you buy a freehold property, a new or existing leasehold, take on a mortgage or buy property through a shared ownership scheme, you are required to pay Stamp Duty on top of the value of the property itself within 14 days of completion - but only if you paid over £125,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If this figure sounds too low, this is because it was reduced to its original level in April 2025, having been doubled to £250,000 during Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng’s ill-received mini-budget in 2022. This same ill-fated Budget also increased the threshold on first-time buyers paying Stamp Duty from £300,000 to £425,000. It should be noted that the first-time buyer threshold also reverted to its original form in the April policy revamp.

Stamp Duty rates and thresholds in 2025 and beyond

Under the current regulations, property purchases between £0 and £125,000 are exempt from Stamp Duty payments, with percentage points rising in line with the valuation of the house.

This means that property costing between £125,001 and £250,000 has a stamp duty rate of 2%, while those between £250,001 and £925,000 are set at 5% Stamp Duty. The £925,001 and £1.5 million threshold is at 10% and property over £1.5 million is taxed at 12% on Stamp Duty.

To summarise, it reflects a £240,000 tax on a £2 million property, a £100,000 stamp duty contribution on a million-pound home, a £25,000 tax on a property worth half a million pounds, and a £4,000 payment on top of a £200,000 purchase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stamp Duty on second homes and buy-to-let properties

Additional Stamp Duty costs are applied to people looking to expand their property portfolio or buy a second home, with the only exception being if you pay less than £40,000 for the second property.

Thresholds are the same for second homes, but rates of stamp duty are higher at each level, with 5% being placed on homes up to £125,000 rather than 0%, 7% on houses up to £250,000, 10% up to £925,000, 15% up to £1.5 million and 17% on anything above that value.

What happens if I have not paid enough Stamp Duty? Penalties for unpaid or late Stamp Duty

If you realise you’ve made an error in your Stamp Duty calculation, the best course of action is to immediately contact HMRC and inform them yourself; this is because it has the power to implement sizable penalties and interest on late or insufficient payments, so it is in your best interests to swiftly correct any errors.

Interest on such an infringement currently stands at 8%, with the penalty charge dependent on the severity of your individual case. If you inform HMRC of your own accord, they can reduce your penalty to 0%, and you also have the right to contest any claims of Stamp Duty underpayments and penalties, so long as you do so within 30 days of receiving the notice.