Thousands of workers will see their hourly pay increase by 40p from September

Aldi has confirmed a second rise pay rise for thousands of staff this year as the cost of living crisis continues.

Around 4,200 logistics workers in the supermarkets’ distribtuion centres will benefit from the increase from September.

The hourly rate for “warehouse selectors”, the most common role at its distribution centres, will rise to £12.66 an hour - an increase of 9% on January 2022 rates.

If working unsociable hours, warehouse employees will see their night premium payments increase from 20% to 25%.

These new rates exceed the Living Wage Foundation’s recommendation of the real living wage of £9.90 an hour nationally.

Will Aldi retail workers see a pay rise?

Aldi has confirmed it is increasing pay for approximately 26,000 store colleagues.

Retail workers will see their pay rise to £10.50 an hour nationally, or to £11.95 for those working inside the M25.

These changes will also start in September.

Giles Hurley, chief executive officer of Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “This announcement recognises the amazing contribution our logistics colleagues make in serving communities across the country.

“We’re also pleased to be able to increase the night premium we pay to our many colleagues who work so hard to keep our stores well-stocked.

“Their outstanding efforts help ensure that our customers continue to have access to fresh affordable food, every single day.”

The new pay rises will see Aldi become the highest-paying supermarket in the UK.

The National Living Wage, which is how much companies have to pay by law to workers aged 23 or over, is currently set at £9.50 per hour.

The National Minimum Wage for those of at least school leaving age is £9.18 for those aged 21 to 22,s £6.83 for workers aged 18 to 20, and £4.81 for under 18s and apprentices.

This is separate to the recommended Real Living Wage, which is a voluntary scheme businesses can sign up to and is based on the cost of living.