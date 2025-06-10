Banknote heir launches cryptocurrency linked to social media

A photograph of the Harrison printing press in St Martin’s Lane, taken in the early 20th century.

A British entrepreneur whose family once printed the country’s banknotes has launched a new cryptocurrency that allows users to archive media on Blockchain and send and receive it as digital tokens using their social media account.

Daniel Mark Harrison, a media founder and descendant of the Harrison & Sons printing dynasty, has created Harrison Coin, a digital asset built on the Solana blockchain.

It is accessed through a system called Agent Nyla, which lets users trigger transactions by posting a command on X (formerly Twitter). The platform automatically creates a wallet for the user in the background, meaning there is no need to download apps, set up accounts, or understand how blockchain works.

The same system can also be used to permanently store tweets, articles and other online posts as tamper-proof records — locked into the blockchain so they can’t be deleted, edited or removed.

Thomas Harrison c. late 1700s.

Unlike other crypto tools, which rely on users setting up separate wallets or connecting through third-party apps, this one builds the whole process around social media itself. The user doesn’t need to leave the platform or complete any technical steps.

Everything happens directly through their X account — from receiving coins to creating an online archive.

Harrison told The European: “We wanted to make digital currency something people could actually use.

“Most platforms expect you to jump through hoops before you can even get started but with this, the technology stays out of the way.

A 1800s sketch of the Harrison printing press in St Martin’s Lane

“You don’t need to download anything or learn the lingo — you just post, and it works.”

Harrison’s coin forms part of a wider project linking cryptocurrency to digital publishing. He is the co-founder of NewsX, a not-for-profit news agency registered in the UK and operating from Austria. Its content is syndicated to Mail Online, The Telegraph, The New York Post and other publishers, using automation to reduce overheads and protect content from tampering.

He also launched DailyGoat.com, a news and entertainment site linked to tradeable joke tokens known as memecoins.

One of those tokens, Daily Goat Coin, reached a $1.2million market cap on its first day and drew more than 100,000 users before the site went live.

The platform includes ‘Little Birdie Bot’, a tool that scans social media to identify viral news trends before they break.

The digital infrastructure runs on Bonk.fun, the backend for BONK, one of the most widely traded memecoins of the past year.

Harrison’s utility token, DMH, was one of the first integrated with the Bonk system and Nyla’s X-linked interface.

Last week’s launch coincides with the final sale of Harrison & Sons, the family company founded in 1750. For over two centuries, it printed British banknotes, stamps, passports, royal documents and official publications such as The London Gazette and Burke’s Peerage. It was taken over by Lonrho in 1979 under financier Tiny Rowland and later absorbed into De La Rue.

Harrison previously attempted to buy back the firm and relaunch it as a blockchain-based operation. His bid briefly lifted De La Rue’s share price, but the deal collapsed and was widely mocked by the financial press.

In 2015, Harrison gave a talk at a fintech conference in Hong Kong predicting Bitcoin would exceed £8,000. At the time, it was trading at around £150. He later launched Monkey Capital, a blockchain project that used two tokens, ‘Monkey’ and ‘Coeval’, to allow users to vote on investment decisions. The model was heavily criticised but later adopted by major Web3 platforms including Bored Ape Yacht Club.

Alongside his blockchain ventures, he worked as a journalist for The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Forbes and TheStreet.com, and was part of an investigative news team that published a series of high-profile exposés. These included a report revealing that an FBI agent had led a Ku Klux Klan chapter in South Carolina, and an investigation linking a major car manufacturer to human trafficking routes in Asia.

Harrison Coin is now live, with a user base growing through X and partner news platforms. “This is the start of a new era of Harrisons after 350 years,” Harrison added. “It’s not about hype — it’s about building something that works.”