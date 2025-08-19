Thousands of households will receive benefits payments earlier than expected this month, as those due over the August bank holiday will be brought forward to Friday.

Sign up to our How To Survive the Cost of Living Crisis newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The government has confirmed that Universal Credit, Child Benefit, the state pension, PIP, the carer’s allowance and attendance allowance are among those which will be made on Friday.

Universal Credit and the state pension is usually paid on the same day each month, while child benefit is paid every four weeks, normally on a Monday or a Tuesday. This change means that anyone who is due benefits to be paid on August 23, August 24, or August 25 will receive them on August 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Minister for Social Security and Disability Sir Stephen Timms said: “We know how much families rely on these payments, and by bringing them forward ahead of the bank holiday we’re ensuring no one has to worry about whether their support will be there when they need it most.

“This is especially important ahead of the new school year – no family should have to choose between buying school supplies and putting food on the table.

“This is what our Plan for Change is all about - putting working families and the most vulnerable first and ensuring every family has the security they need to plan for the future.”

The government says that the early payment policy ensures recipients receive their funds before banks and government offices close for the holiday weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The government also says that for the first time ever, the Universal Credit standard allowance will permanently rise above inflation, delivering £725 by 2029/30 in cash terms for a single person aged 25 or over. It says this is the highest permanent real terms increase to the main rate of out-of-work support since 1980, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies, and will benefit nearly 4m households.

This year the August bank holiday falls on Monday, August 25. It is the earliest date it can fall, as the following Monday is September 1.