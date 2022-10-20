Celebrating bonfire night with your family doesn’t have to cost a fortune

We’re all looking for ways to save money and cut costs as the cost of living crisis continues, but that doesn’t mean we have to give up on celebrating important occasions.

Bonfire night is just around the corner, and the financial crisis has led to many councils cancelling organised firework and bonfire displays in local towns and cities.

That means that this year you may be looking to celebrate at home. So if you’re looking for a way of making it go with a bang for your family on a reduced budget then look no further.

Here are some tips on how to mark 5 November with your own private firework display as cheaply as possible. We’ve also got some great tips on how to look after your pet if they struggle with the noise of Bonfire Night .

Money saving tips for your family bonfire party this November 5.

Where are the best places to buy fireworks from?

One of the best ways to save money on fireworks is to buy them from your local supermarket if you can.

We know that some supermarkets do not stock fireworks anymore due to concerns about the welfare of animals, and also adults and children who do not like loud noises, however, there are some names who do still sell them.

Aldi is one of the supermarkets who will sell fireworks throughout the season. They are only available to buy in-store, but they do have a list of the fireworks available on their website so you can make your choices before heading out to your local shop to buy. Their range includes low noise fireworks.

Aldi is a popular budget supermarket and shoppers have come to expect goods at lower prices, and their fireworks range is no exception. Prices for fireworks start at £5.99, and you can also get a selection of groceries for your bonfire party at budget-friendly prices too. All Aldi fireworks are available to buy in-store from Thursday 20 October.

Tesco have also confirmed they will sell fireworks this year, but they are also available to buy in store only. Their selection includes low noise fireworks to help make pets and those who don’t like loud noises feel more comfortable.

Those with Clubcards will be pleased to know that there are plenty of deals to be had, including two for £20 on smaller items and two for £120 on large selection boxes. All Tesco fireworks are available to buy in store from Friday 21 October.

Asda have announced their fireworks selection will be available to buy in selected stores from Saturday 15 October until Thursday 10 November, subject to availability. Prices start at just £6. There’s also plenty of deals available on food for a fantastic firework night party including 2 for £5 on various sausages and other meats.

How can I save money on fireworks?

Once you’ve chosen the fireworks you want, there are some ways you can save even more money.

The first is to ensure that you are signed up to receive any vouchers or discounts from the place you are buying them from as many retailers will often send discount vouchers to you - either via post or email - in the run up to bonfire night. Keep a check on the junk folder in your email inbox too as sometimes emails you actually want can end up in there.

As we’ve previously mentioned, some retailers do have their own loyalty cards, with special deals available to those who have them. They’re free and very quick to sign up to, so make sure you have a loyalty card to take advantage of those offers - and make sure you have it with you on your shopping trip.

While you may not be able to buy your actual fireworks online, you can buy food for your bonfire party online. Before you checkout, take a look at cashback site Topcashback to see if you can get any money back for that grocery shop you were always going to do anyway.

When is the cheapest time of year to buy fireworks?

According to UK law , you can only buy fireworks, including sparklers, from registered sellers for private use on these dates:

15 October to 10 November (for Bonfire Night)

26 to 31 December (for New Year)

3 days before Diwali and Chinese New Year