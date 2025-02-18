British Gas is giving away £10 million to help struggling Brits with energy bills

User (UGC) Submitted

British Gas has announced an extension to its ‘You Pay: We Pay’ initiative so that more customers can benefit from the £10 million available in the scheme. This first-of-its-kind initiative in the energy sector matches 100% of energy payments made by customers in need, helping to reduce or prevent energy debt.

Originally launched in June 2024, British Gas has already provided targeted support to thousands of households facing or at risk of fuel poverty. It is now extending the scheme to later this year and will be introducing the ability to take payment breaks so that customers who can’t afford to make regular payments can still benefit from this help. Customers can also still access hardship grants at the same time as this support.

This extension reinforces British Gas’s commitment to supporting customers who are struggling with the cost of living. The You Pay: We Pay scheme is part of a broader £140 million support package, which also includes grants of up to £2,000 through the British Gas Energy Trust (BGET) and funding for advice centres and charities.

British Gas is writing to over 600,000 customers this month who they think might be eligible for support and has written an open letter encouraging those who are struggling to see what help is available.

Chris O’Shea, Group Chief Executive of Centrica, parent company of British Gas said: "We know this winter has been particularly tough for many households, and it’s not always easy to keep on top of growing bills. We want to make sure as many customers as possible get the support they need and that’s why we’re extending our ‘You Pay We Pay’ scheme.

“It’s our responsibility to provide support for our customers and that’s why we’ve put £140 million into helping those who need it most – with direct support and our ongoing commitment to the amazing team at the British Gas Energy Trust.”

British Gas matches payments made by those who can afford to pay something over a period of six months and there is no minimum level of debt balance to qualify. For example, a customer paying £100 a month will pay £600 over 6 months with British Gas paying an additional £600 credit on their account, which may also help towards clearing an outstanding balance owed built up over the winter months.