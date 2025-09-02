Britons need to consolidate their pensions in 2025

Consolidating pensions

UK employers are required by law to enrol eligible workers in a workplace pension scheme automatically.

With the average person in the UK switching jobs every five years, many of us end up with several pensions from different providers over time. In addition, you may have opened a personal pension such as a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP).

If you have multiple pension pots, consolidating your pensions can be a good way to stay on top of your retirement funds and make planning for your golden years even easier.

Consolidating your pensions involves combining some or all of your pension pots, effectively bringing your retirement savings under one roof with one set of rules, features, fees, and benefits.

This article will explore the advantages and disadvantages of consolidating your pensions.

Combining your pensions can give a clearer view of your total retirement savings and how they’re performing. This clearer picture can make planning your finances easier and less time-consuming, whilst ensuring you meet your retirement goals.

If you have multiple pensions, you are likely to be paying management fees to several different providers. By consolidating your pensions and opting for the provider with the lowest costs, it may be possible to reduce the total charges.

Over the long term, paying fewer or lower fees can make a noticeable difference to the final size of your pension pot.

To choose a new pension provider, it’s a good idea to compare their fees and carefully check your annual pension statements to see what charges you’re currently paying.

If you have multiple pension pots, you’re likely receiving annual pension statements and other documents from each provider. Consolidation can reduce the paperwork and the risk of losing track of pension pots, making it easier to manage your retirement planning.

In addition, you don’t have to sort paperwork for each provider anytime you change address or other personal details.

Having all your pension savings in one pot can make it simpler to manage and designate your beneficiaries. This helps to make your intentions for who the retirement fund should go to clear (usually children or partners) and according to your wishes without the additional complications from having multiple providers.

Just be aware that pension funds will be subject to Inheritance Tax (IHT) from April 2027, which may impact your will if the value of your estate is over the threshold.

There are, however, several disadvantages as well:

Pension pots are a target for scammers. Scams can result in losing some or all of your pension, as well as facing significant tax penalties.

Be cautious if you are contacted with offers to transfer or access your pension before the age of 55 (rising to 57 from 2028), as this is often a sign of a scam.

If in any doubt, contact Action Fraud, seek advice from a trusted source, or read the FCA’s pension scams leaflet to learn more.

Some providers, particularly those with older pension schemes, may charge an exit fee if you transfer the money to another provider. These fees are either a fixed amount or a percentage of the value of your pension pot.

It’s essential to compare the cost of any exit fees with the benefits of consolidation.

Defined benefit pensions, or ‘final salary’ pensions, promise a guaranteed income when you reach retirement, usually based on your salary and length of service. These are different from defined contribution pensions, which are based on the amount paid in over time and any investment returns.

Transferring the money out of a defined benefit scheme is a significant decision, as you are likely to lose access to your guaranteed income.

For defined benefit pensions worth over £30,000, it’s a legal requirement to take advice from a qualified Independent Financial Adviser (IFA). Meanwhile, some public sector pensions can’t be transferred at all.

If you want to enjoy your golden years and feel financially secure, then keeping track of your pension pot is essential.

Deciding to consolidate your pension schemes is a big decision, which requires research, planning, and sometimes professional advice. However, there are many benefits to having all your funds under one roof, including the ability to see the actual amount you are set to receive when you retire.