Brits have Europe’s highest spending on online shopping
The research found that people in the UK spend the highest percentage of their income on e-commerce in all of Europe.
The research suggested that out of an average UK salary of £28,558, people spend 7.27% of their income on online shopping, which is £2075.
In second place out of European countries, Moldova spend 6.77% of their annual salary on online shopping, with an annual spend per capita of £255 out of a salary of £3,763.
Turkey was next, spending £247 a year on e-commerce, which is 4.33% of the country’s average salary of £5,698.
Ubuy also compared several other countries to their European ranking. The research found that people in the United States spend 5.02% of their income on online shopping, with an annual spend per capita of £2,343 and an average salary of £46,713.
Canada was not far behind, spending £1,366 per capita every year on e-commerce - out of a salary of £33,239 it makes 4.11%.
Australia spends 3.79% of their annual income on online shopping, spending £1,370 per capita out of the average salary of £36,188.
Finally, New Zealand is just behind Australia, spending £1,024 of an annual salary of £32,076, creating a figure of 3.19%.