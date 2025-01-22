Brits have Europe’s highest spending on online shopping

Online shopping

Cross border e-commerce site Ubuy has put together new research that compares different countries around the world in terms of their spending on various costs compared to their income, as well as how much each country spends on online shopping

The research found that people in the UK spend the highest percentage of their income on e-commerce in all of Europe.

The research suggested that out of an average UK salary of £28,558, people spend 7.27% of their income on online shopping, which is £2075.

In second place out of European countries, Moldova spend 6.77% of their annual salary on online shopping, with an annual spend per capita of £255 out of a salary of £3,763.

Turkey was next, spending £247 a year on e-commerce, which is 4.33% of the country’s average salary of £5,698.

Ubuy also compared several other countries to their European ranking. The research found that people in the United States spend 5.02% of their income on online shopping, with an annual spend per capita of £2,343 and an average salary of £46,713.

Canada was not far behind, spending £1,366 per capita every year on e-commerce - out of a salary of £33,239 it makes 4.11%.

Australia spends 3.79% of their annual income on online shopping, spending £1,370 per capita out of the average salary of £36,188.

Finally, New Zealand is just behind Australia, spending £1,024 of an annual salary of £32,076, creating a figure of 3.19%.