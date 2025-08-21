Brits save £400 a year by cancelling subscriptions - but still lose £61 to the ‘direct debit trap’

New research from HSBC UK reveals that while Brits are actively cutting back on subscription services, many are still losing money to 'invisible spending' - particularly through automatic payments they forget to cancel.

The survey of more than 2,000 adults across the UK found consumers are saving an average of £34 a month, amounting to over £400 a year, by cancelling subscriptions such as streaming and delivery services.

However, the study also highlighted that people are still wasting £61 annually on services they no longer use, largely because they forget to cancel direct debits. Almost half of respondents (48%) admitted the ease of direct debit payments means they end up paying for unwanted services for longer than they should.

The findings suggest there is strong demand for better visibility of spending. An overwhelming 95% of those surveyed said they would find it useful if their banking app displayed all their subscriptions in one place.

This research underscores how greater transparency and digital tools could help customers take more control of their finances.

