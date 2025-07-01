Brits to blow £130m in Women's Euros kick-off match

Your World

The UK economy is set to enjoy a boost of £130.6m during England’s inaugural Women’s Euros match, according to a new report. The Women’s UEFA Euro 2025 Spending Report by VoucherCodes.co.uk reveals that over the Group stage of the tournament, UK consumers are set to spend £372.8m at retail stores and hospitality venues, splurging on food, drink and other watch party essentials.

Whilst 7.1 million people plan to tune into at least one of the Group Stage matches, with the games just getting started most fans will choose to watch from the comfort of their sofas (6.2m), instead of heading to their local pub or bar (3.1m).

As a result, most of the money spent by football fans for the Group stage matches will go to retailers, with a whopping £271.4m predicted to be spent either online or in-store. This is made up of sales of food and drink (£173.4m), sportswear (£35.7m), electricals (£35.0m), merch (£14.0m) and decorations (£13.4m).

When it comes to hospitality spend, an estimated £101.4m is expected to be splurged by football fans. Like any football match, pints of beer and cider will be the drink of choice with £60.9m set to be spent on drinks alone, and another £40.5m going on food.

The Group stage is forecast to account for the majority of all Women’s Euros spending, making up 44% of the total £851.6m outlay. With 24 matches to watch and a whole tournament still to play, during the Group stage fans will be readily stocking up on decorations, merch, snacks and more.

England v France (Saturday, July 5)

With excitement high for the Lionesses debut and a favourable Saturday 8pm kick-off time, England’s first against France is forecast to see spending hit £130m - the highest of any Group stage match.

Almost £1m will be spent at retail stores (£98.7m), with food and drink the most popular purchases (£49m). Hospitality venues can look forward to a boost of £31.9m, made up from food (£12.2m) and drink sales (£19.7m).

As Brits catch football fever, a whopping 7.1m will be tuning into England’s first match of the tournament, with 4.8m watching from home with friends and family.

Zoe Morris, Savings Expert at VoucherCodes.co.uk, comments: “Excitement is already building for England's first face off against France. As the two favourites in the group, this will likely be a tough match for the Lionesses, so fans will need to have a ready supply of food and drink to keep them going.

“If you’re one of the 4.8m football fans celebrating with a watch party at home, do a bit of research before heading to the shops to stock up on snacks - there are loads of deals and discounts out there, to keep watch party costs down. For example, if you fancy sipping on a chilled can of Carlsberg (the official beer of the Women’s Euros), you can currently find a pack of 18 cans for £10 with a Sainsbury’s Nectar card, £10 with a Tesco Clubcard, or 3 packs for £30 at Morrisons. You can save even more by combining supermarket deals with VoucherCodes’ exclusive grocery offers.”

