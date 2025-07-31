Brits warned to turn off electric devices before summer holiday

Turn your devices off

Households are wasting the cost of a morning coffee and croissant by not turning off their electrical devices when on holiday – which is equivalent to £137 per year

Whilst many are gearing up to take a two-week trip during the summer holiday, what might not be on their ‘to-do’ list, is to check your household devices are off at the plug, or risk paying more than you should be.

These devices, dubbed ‘vampire devices’ are using electricity whilst they’re ‘resting’, draining energy and money from your bank account at the same time.

The study, conducted by energy experts at Electric Radiators Direct, has revealed that the simple mistake of not unplugging 20 common appliances whilst you’re away from home for two weeks, is costing £5.74.

With the average coffee now costing Brits £3.35, you could indulge in one of these, plus a croissant for nearly the same price.

Whilst this might not seem much in the short term, what could that be costing you per month and even per year?

Standby devices are costing £11.47 per month

It might not appear that much, right? However, £11.47 a month is nearly the cost of an ad-free monthly Netflix subscription.

The biggest savings can be made by turning off game’s consoles and gaming PC, which cost £4.64 a month, that’s a saving of £55.67 a year.

On the other hand, the cheapest appliances to have on a constant standby are electric hobs at a micro-amount of 5p per month, 61p per year. Not to be forgotten are lamps, that are only costing 9p per month, £1.06 per year.

Standby devices are costing £137 per year, that’s 16% of the average energy bill!

Out of all 20 common appliances, from kettles to toothbrush chargers, if you’re leaving these off and on standby, this is costing your household a whopping £137 per year.

With the average energy bills in the UK costing £879 annually, this means, Brits are spending 16% of the average yearly bill on unused appliances – nearly two months' worth of bills.

Energy efficiency expert Stephen Hankinson from Electric Radiators Direct says,

“Putting something into standby mode is not the same as totally switching off a device or unplugging it. You’re only really putting the device to sleep.

“This means that it will be drawing out some electricity in the background, which is where the phrase ‘vampire device’ comes from.

“It’s sounds so simple but switching your appliances off at the wall really is the best way to ensure you’re not spending your hard-earned income on keeping things in standby mode.

“The cost of coffee might not concern you however, £137 is a big food shop, two tanks of petrol or even a nice meal out. There really are much better ways to use this money than giving it to the energy companies.

“Pro tip: the one device we recommend to not turn off is the fridge freezer, unless you want to come home to spoiled goods.”

